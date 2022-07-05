Judge, once again, clears way for razing Great Northern grain elevator

A State Supreme Court justice has once again cleared the way for razing the Great Northern grain elevator.

In a 47-page decision Tuesday, Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ruled that then-Buffalo Commissioner of Permit and Inspections James Comerford did not act arbitrarily when issuing an emergency order to demolish the 1897 brick box-style grain elevator with steel bins after a Dec. 11 windstorm damaged its north wall.

Expert witness for owner of Great Northern elevator: 'Another portion of this building can fall down' In court testimony Thursday, two civil engineers called the Great Northern grain elevator structurally deficient and a threat to public safety. It needs to come down, both said.

The Campaign for Buffalo History Architecture and Culture sued to block the demolition order. The judge ruled against the preservation organization in his decisions in December and January, but an appellate court later ordered a new hearing after concluding Colaiacovo erred in refusing to consider the preservation group's evidence when he first allowed the emergency demolition permit.

So Colaiacovo held another hearing, which did not change his ruling.

"After the hearing, the facts show that this building, while historic and of sentimental interest, cannot survive with a huge gaping hole in the northern wall," he said in Tuesday's ruling. "This is further illustrated by its overall poor condition, cracked facade and failures in the structural integrity of the building."

In his ruling Tuesday, Colaiacovo said the campaign's witnesses failed to support its claim that Comerford's decision was not rational.

"The records show the commissioner's methodical, collaborative and comprehensive process undertaken to evaluate the building after the December 2021 collapse was anything but arbitrary. Instead, it was quite rational under the circumstances, and this court, again, will not disturb it," Colaiacovo wrote.

"The Court finds that the Commissioner reasonably concluded the Great Northern constituted a safety hazard and was beyond repair," Colaiacovo wrote in his ruling. "Further, the Court must give deference to factual evaluations made that are with the an agency's area of expertise."

The judge referred to "the catastrophic consequences to human life and the public" being too terrible to contemplate if the grain elevator were to completely collapse in the event of severe wind gusts over the winter months. In addition, Colaiacoco said, repairs to the structure are not practical and that no one has come up with a realistic plan or the financial resources to repair the grain elevator.

