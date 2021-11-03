Judge modifies home-confinement conditions for accused Capitol rioter from Amherst

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, D.C., clarified a court order Tuesday setting the restrictions for the accused Capitol rioter released from jail and now confined to his parents' Williamsville home.
Thomas Sibick, 35, will be allowed to possess and access any internet-capable device, but he still may not use any social media or watch any political news programs, according the judge's order.
Sibick will also be permitted to leave the house to access not only any porch or patio, but also the yard, walkways, or driveway, as long as he remains within the boundary of the property.
The U.S. Probation and Pretrial Office in the Western District of New York is authorized to require him to seek advance approval for any outdoor activities, such as raking or shoveling, that will take him beyond the immediate periphery of the home. In no case can he do anything beyond the property line.
Sibick had been ordered to surrender his smartphone, but depending on the technology officials use for location monitoring, they may return his smartphone to him, the judge said.
"Mr. Sibick will likely need to access the internet either for a job search, for remote work, or for other lawful purposes – to listen to a sports broadcast or music on the radio or on his phone – and there is no reason that he should not be able to do so," defense lawyer Stephen F. Brennwald said in a filing with the court.
Among the charges Sibick faces are that he intentionally assaulted and robbed D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was dragged down the Capitol steps into a mob of rioters, then tased, beaten with flagpoles and stripped of his gear. Sibick has admitted to taking Fanone's badge and radio, burying the badge in his backyard and then lying about it, according to earlier court filings.