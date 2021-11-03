Judge modifies home-confinement conditions for accused Capitol rioter from Amherst

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, D.C., clarified a court order Tuesday setting the restrictions for the accused Capitol rioter released from jail and now confined to his parents' Williamsville home.

Thomas Sibick, 35, will be allowed to possess and access any internet-capable device, but he still may not use any social media or watch any political news programs, according the judge's order.

Sibick will also be permitted to leave the house to access not only any porch or patio, but also the yard, walkways, or driveway, as long as he remains within the boundary of the property.

The U.S. Probation and Pretrial Office in the Western District of New York is authorized to require him to seek advance approval for any outdoor activities, such as raking or shoveling, that will take him beyond the immediate periphery of the home. In no case can he do anything beyond the property line.

Sibick had been ordered to surrender his smartphone, but depending on the technology officials use for location monitoring, they may return his smartphone to him, the judge said.