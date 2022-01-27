Judge Michalski, hit by train last year, reinstated to duty

Connors was asked if the incident was a suicide attempt.

"I'm not qualified to characterize it that way," Connors said. "The judge had no history of mental health issues, but there was a confluence of events that caused great stress in his life and resulted in conduct that you would never anticipate from a person who has accomplished so much in his life. He has since undergone counseling and evaluation that have given him great insight and the ability to cope with things."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

0:44 +2 Feds examine ties between judge hit by train and indicted strip club owner Federal authorities are looking into the friendship between State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski and Peter G. Gerace Jr., the Cheektowaga strip club owner indicted last week as part of an ongoing investigation into organized crime.

Michalski was struck by a train in a Depew railyard last year, days after he was questioned by the FBI about his long-time friendship with a strip club owner named Peter Gerace who faces federal charges of money-laundering, drug trafficking and sex trafficking.

No charges have ever been filed against the judge in connection with the FBI probe, and supporters of the judge say there was nothing illegal or improper about the friendship.

0:44 +5 Judge's dangerous encounter with train astonishes those who know him The fun-loving Judge John L. Michalski was the last person his friends expected to lie down in front of a slow-moving freight train, they told The Buffalo News.

Connors declined to comment when asked about the FBI probe or to give further details on what led to the train incident.