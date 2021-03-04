Judge may order ICE to take Batavia detainees to public vaccination clinics

A federal judge said Thursday he might order the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility to bring its most at-risk immigrant detainees to public vaccination sites both near and far if the staff cannot find a way to deliver shots on the inside.
“These folks deserve a chance to get the vaccine,” U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo told attorneys as he insisted the detainees have the same chance to get the Covid-19 vaccine they would have on the outside. “I am not going to let the United States ignore them.”
With Covid-19 cases spiking inside the detention facility in Batavia, Vilardo last week became the nation’s first judge to order Immigration and Customs Enforcement to vaccinate detainees in one of its facilities to protect them during the pandemic.
On Thursday, however, a U.S. attorney representing ICE said that after weeks of trying, the facility has been unable to obtain vaccine doses from the state Department of Health or the Genesee County Health Department, though he did not explain why the facility could not obtain doses from the federal government, which supplies them to the states.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam A. Khalil also predicted it would be logistically difficult for the staff to drive detainees to upstate vaccination sites, including one in Batavia, and said some of the people pose a flight risk. Still, Vilardo said that’s what he’s inclined to order if another approach cannot be found.
He mentioned vaccination sites in Genesee County, Rochester and Buffalo, or sites as far as Plattsburgh and Poughkeepsie. But the judge said he is not likely to order detainees released so they can obtain a shot, as an attorney for Prisoners Legal Services of New York suggested. Vilardo likened that to “swatting a fly with a sledge hammer.”
The judge said he wanted John Peng, Immigrant Justice Corps fellow for Prisoners Legal Services, to start making vaccination appointments for the vulnerable detainees. Then, opening the door to another option, the judge suggested Peng serve legal papers on the government agencies, state or federal, that provide vaccines. Vilardo said he would consider ordering them to deliver doses to the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility. The lawyers will gather again, in a conference call, next week.
The number of Covid-19 cases inside the detention facility continues to grow. When the lawyers gathered with Vilardo last week, 43 detainees, or about 17%, had the virus. By Wednesday morning, the number was 51, according to ICE. No deaths there from Covid-19 have been reported.
The judge deflected suggestions that he was allowing detainees to cut the line for vaccinations ahead of the general public. Agreeing with Prisoners Legal Services, the judge said he was just giving them a chance to get in line. And to Khalil of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he said the government has not done enough to obtain vaccines because it has not broadened its search.