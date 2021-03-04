Judge may order ICE to take Batavia detainees to public vaccination clinics

A federal judge said Thursday he might order the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility to bring its most at-risk immigrant detainees to public vaccination sites both near and far if the staff cannot find a way to deliver shots on the inside.

“These folks deserve a chance to get the vaccine,” U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo told attorneys as he insisted the detainees have the same chance to get the Covid-19 vaccine they would have on the outside. “I am not going to let the United States ignore them.”

With Covid-19 cases spiking inside the detention facility in Batavia, Vilardo last week became the nation’s first judge to order Immigration and Customs Enforcement to vaccinate detainees in one of its facilities to protect them during the pandemic.

On Thursday, however, a U.S. attorney representing ICE said that after weeks of trying, the facility has been unable to obtain vaccine doses from the state Department of Health or the Genesee County Health Department, though he did not explain why the facility could not obtain doses from the federal government, which supplies them to the states.