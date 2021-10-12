Judge keeps religious exemption option open to New York health workers refusing vaccine

ALBANY – In a closely watched showdown over religious freedom claims versus public health needs, a federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction to halt New York State from enforcing a Covid-19 vaccine mandate on health care workers who claim a religious objection.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd in Utica affects at least 10,000 health care workers across the state who told their employers they hold moral objections to the vaccine and were able to remain in their posts. Thousands of others lost their jobs for refusing to get vaccinated under a state mandate that kicked in last month.
The judge last month issued a temporary restraining order barring the state from taking actions against health care facilities that permit workers to avoid the vaccine by declaring they have a religious objection to taking the drug.
State officials and lawyers with the Thomas More Society, a conservative group that represented the plaintiffs in the case, did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
An appeal by the state is expected. Indeed, even the judge added at the end of the order he issued this morning: “Because the issues in dispute are of exceptional importance to the health and the religious freedoms of our citizens, an appeal may very well be appropriate."
Statewide, as of the middle of last week, 7,019 hospital workers, about 1.4% out of a total of about 500,000 staffers, claimed a religious exemption after the judge’s initial order. In nursing homes across New York, 2,934 workers, or 2.1% of about 140,000 employees, did not get the shot based on religious objections.
The vaccine mandate, pushed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was one of the named defendants in the case, disrupted a number of hospital and nursing home operations as already strained health staffing levels were hit by thousands of workers either resigning, being put on unpaid leave or fired. The impact included the canceling of some elective surgeries, closing of some urgent care facilities and slowing of admissions to nursing homes. Facilities also turned to higher-cost replacement workers from other states and nations who can command premium salaries for temporary postings.
The lawsuit was brought by 17 Christian health care workers from around New York, including several from Western New York. They have kept their identities secret for what the lawsuit says is their fear of retaliation and have declined comment. The judge this morning agreed that they can proceed with the case and keep their identities secret.
“The question presented by this case is not whether plaintiffs and other individuals are entitled to a religious exemption from the state’s workplace vaccination requirement," the judge wrote.
Instead, he added, the question is whether the state’s vaccine mandate that offers no religious exemption “conflicts with plaintiffs’ and other individuals’ federally protected right to seek a religious accommodation from their individual employers. The answer to this question is clearly yes.”
The judge said the plaintiffs in the case established that the vaccine mandate without religious exemption “conflicts with longstanding federal protections for religious beliefs and that they and others will suffer irreparable harm in the absence of injunctive relief.”
Hochul had predicted the state would prevail before Hurd.