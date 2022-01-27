Judge John Michalski, hit by train last year, reinstated to duty

A State Supreme Court judge who had been off the job since he was struck by a train in February was reinstated to duty Thursday.
Judge John L. Michalski, 61, who was approached for questioning by the FBI shortly before the Feb. 28 train incident, is “reinstated to duty, effective immediately,” Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the state Office of Courts Administration, told The Buffalo News.
Justice John L. Michalski, 59, was injured when a freight train struck him in Depew, authorities told The Buffalo News.
His reinstatement came two months after Michalski’s attorney, Terrence M. Connors, confirmed to The News that Michalski had asked to return to duty.
“Judge Michalski worked very hard to meet all the fitness qualifications that would enable him to return to the bench. His current mental and physical health now qualifies him for a return to work," Connors said late Thursday.
Speaking of the train incident, Connors said: "The judge realizes that it was not his time, and he is grateful for that. I think he feels that he has been kept alive to accomplish good things in his life."
Depew Village Attorney Samuel A. Alba said Tuesday that Judge John Michalski is the subject of two ongoing investigations. He declined to disclose who is investigating Michalski but said he believes the investigations are not criminal.
The train incident was called an "apparent suicide attempt" by State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Brown in a decision last year upholding the Village of Depew's refusal to release a copy of a video showing Michalski being struck by the train.
Connors was asked if the incident was a suicide attempt.
"I'm not qualified to characterize it that way," Connors said. "The judge had no history of mental health issues, but there was a confluence of events that caused great stress in his life and resulted in conduct that you would never anticipate from a person who has accomplished so much in his life. He has since undergone counseling and evaluation that have given him great insight and the ability to cope with things."
Federal authorities are looking into the friendship between State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski and Peter G. Gerace Jr., the Cheektowaga strip club owner indicted last week as part of an ongoing investigation into organized crime.
Michalski was struck by a train in a Depew railyard last year, days after he was questioned by the FBI about his long-time friendship with a strip club owner named Peter Gerace who faces federal charges of money-laundering, drug trafficking and sex trafficking.
No charges have ever been filed against the judge in connection with the FBI probe, and supporters of the judge say there was nothing illegal or improper about the friendship.
The fun-loving Judge John L. Michalski was the last person his friends expected to lie down in front of a slow-moving freight train, they told The Buffalo News.
Connors declined to comment when asked about the FBI probe or to give further details on what led to the train incident.
He did tell The News that the judge is "cooperating fully" with an ongoing investigation into his conduct by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct.
The commission has been investigating allegations made by Gerace's ex-wife that Michalski was paid $5,000 to perform Gerace's wedding ceremony. Judges in New York state are prohibited from accepting more than $100 to perform a wedding ceremony.
The investigation, sources told The Buffalo News, began sometime after the ex-wife of Peter G. Gerace Jr. made claims on social media months ago about the payment to Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski.
Connors said he could not discuss details of the commission's investigation or speculate how long the investigation will last.
The judge was treated in a hospital for leg injuries suffered when the train hit him. Connors said he also suffered a minor head injury.
Michalski is assigned to the state Court of Claims.