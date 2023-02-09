Four days after he got out of jail, a Capitol riot offender with a history of posting videos of himself encountering local officials at government buildings picked up where he left off.

This time Daniel Warmus' encounter over the right to film inside the public areas of government buildings happened inside Erie County's Rath Building.

Warmus' Jan. 17 encounter there prompted the U.S. Probation Office to ask a federal judge on Friday to add to his probation conditions: that he be prohibited from recording videos in or around county, state or federal buildings and that he not record or post videos of public employees to social media accounts.

His lawyers called the request unprecedented.

"I've never seen it before," said Nick Texido, who, with attorney Daniel J. DuBois, represents Warmus.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo, who is handling the petition to add the conditions, indicated Warmus did not violate any of his existing conditions.

"I've got concerns about Mr. Warmus' First Amendment rights," U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo said of the request.

Warmus was fingerprinted and processed upon arriving at a hearing Friday at the Robert H. Jackson United States Courthouse in Buffalo, even though he had not violated any existing conditions of his probation.

The 39-year-old Alden resident and auto repair business owner became the first Capitol riot defendant from Western New York to be sentenced to jail on a misdemeanor riot charge. He was sentenced to 45 days in custody to be followed by 24 months of probation for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol. Warmus' past videos were a factor that contributed to his punishment in that case.

One of his current conditions prohibits him from entering law enforcement property without the court's permission.

Warmus posted a nearly hour-long video of his Jan. 17 visit to the Erie County government office building to his YouTube channel, which has nearly 54,000 subscribers. The video included a tense exchange between Warmus and Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth, who declined Warmus' request for a copy of the Freedom of Information request that Warmus had just written on a blank piece of paper the office provided him.

Security was eventually summoned to remove Warmus from the office. The video showed what followed: A couple of security officers followed Warmus as he wandered around different floors of the Rath Building.

The security officers were respectful toward him but sought to nudge him along at times to leave the building.

Their presence aggravated him.

"I don't need a babysitter," he told them, as shown on his video. "I'm not being disorderly. I'm not being loud. I'm not being disgruntled. I'm not committing any crimes of any sort.

"Don't rush me," he said as he filmed a lobby area. "This isn't Nazi Germany. This isn't North Korea. This is America."

Vilardo said he watched most of the video and said Warmus conducted himself in a polite, respectful way toward the public employees as "he puts them to the test."

The tape "may have pushed the envelope a bit," the judge added. "But there's no law against pushing envelopes."

Warmus operates a YouTube channel called "Auditing Erie County," and he posted the video of his exchange with Toth and then his wandering around the Rath Building and coming across public employees, some of whom were friendly and others who seemed uptight because of his presence.

As he filmed himself, Warmus said, "Jeremy Toth, you may have wondered on that day who was this guy sitting here with a video camera and asking for a copy. And the answer is, I'm Dan from Auditing Erie County. I'm a First Amendment auditor. And this interaction that I had with you in this video is a perfect example why First Amendment auditors exist."

The following week, Erie County Probation Commissioner Michelle Olszowy asked the federal probation office if Warmus had a condition restricting him from such behavior, according to a court filing from U.S. Probation Officer William B. Bova.

Earlier this month, Erie County sheriff's Detective Richard Lundberg contacted the federal probation office about the video, saying it has created a disturbance and has been impeding the Erie County Attorney's Office from being able to conduct business, according to Bova's filing.

Around 100 phone calls have been placed to the office and death threats have been directed toward the county attorney, according to the court filing. And the county attorney's wife received harassing phone calls at her place of employment, according to the filing.

Lundberg asked if there was a way to restrict Warmus from recording and posting videos online when he goes to public buildings, Bova said.

While facing the Capitol riot charge, prosecutors pointed out that Warmus, while on pretrial release, publicly posted videos of himself confronting police officers at police stations and local government officials at government buildings over the right to film inside the buildings. Prosecutors noted the harassing emails and even a death threat that Rochester City Hall received after the publicly available contact information for its corporation counsel's office was included in one of his "Auditing Erie County" videos.

"What the defendant is actually doing in these videos is engaging with law enforcement and local government officials and turning those engagements into confrontations," Kathryn E. Fifield, a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice, said at the sentencing of Warmus in September.

"He's recording, he's engaging with law enforcement officers," she said. "He's going so far as to agitate these officers, escalate things into a confrontation and then call to his followers to address these First Amendment infractions by police and local government."

The federal judge in Washington who sentenced Warmus called the videos a "significant aggravating factor" that contributed to his 45-day sentence of incarceration.

"When somebody puts out a video or a tweet or whatever ... you know, you've got crazy followers," U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman said at the sentencing.

Friday's request for new conditions reflects that fear.

"We're looking out for him," Bova told the judge during Friday's hearing.

Bova described his concern in a court filing.

"Mr. Warmus' conduct almost immediately after completing his incarceration is concerning," Bova wrote. "The video from January 17, 2023, displays similar conduct to when Mr. Warmus was on pretrial supervision."

Bova said he explained to Warmus that he could be held legally liable for any violence or threats that occur from the videos he posts to social media.

"If he is held legally liable for incidents that occur due to his videos, that could lead to a potential violation," Bova said. "This officer believes including this condition will increase Mr. Warmus' chances of success on supervision. There are peaceful ways that he can accomplish his auditing of Erie County as his prior activities have only led to issues."

Vilardo said he would accept legal briefs from Warmus' lawyers and the U.S. Attorney's Office on whether to add to the conditions. The judge did not make any temporary changes Friday.

"I share probation's concern, and I don't want Mr. Warmus crossing any lines," Vilardo said.

But Vilardo indicated some doubt that Warmus could be held liable for what one of his YouTube followers says or does.

Warmus did not speak during the hearing.

"They're saying that he needs to stay out for his own protection, from being wrongly accused of a crime," Texido said. "And we think that if he's wrongly accused of a crime, we'll address it. He doesn't have to stay out of a certain building in order to avoid that."

Warmus operates "a pretty successful YouTube page" that thousands of people visit, Texido said.

"It's a monetized page. He does well," Texido said. "So I would expect he probably will continue."