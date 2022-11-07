 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge imposes $5.1 million in penalties on Buffalo landlord who ignored lead paint violations

This rental home at 952 Northampton St. in Buffalo, previously part of Angel Elliot Dalfin's holdings, had seven conditions conducive to lead poisoning in October 2019, according to the Erie County Health Department.

A former landlord who was considered one of the worst in Buffalo has been ordered to a pay nearly $5.1 million in penalties, restitution and forfeited rent for lead paint violations, State Attorney General Letitia James announced.

State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto handed down the decision Monday against Angel Elliot Dalfin, whose rental properties included more than 150 single-family and two-family homes in predominantly low-income neighborhoods.

It is believed to be the largest penalty ever imposed in a lead paint violation case in Western New York.

"As a result of his reckless negligence, more than two dozen children are suffering the effects of lead poisoning,” James said.

Multiple cases of lead poisoning were reported at seven of Dalfin's properties, she noted. She cited one of the properties where 16 lead hazards were unresolved for almost two years and another where seven violations were not remedied for almost 880 days.

The attorney general reported that Dahlin has sold or abandoned all of the properties he owned and managed in Buffalo. She also noted that her office has contacted all the new owners to inform them of what they need to do about lead abatement and informed all the tenants of their rights.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

