Judge grapples over fate of Cobblestone buildings: 'I'm begging for anybody to propose a solution'

Mayor Byron Brown vowed to "crack down hard" on negligent owners in December 2020, following the partial collapse of a neglected Civil War-era building on Ellicott Street. At the time, James Comerford, then the city's commissioner of permit and inspection services, identified Carr's properties as crucial ones to protect.

"When we talked to the mayor about his get-tough policy, we gave him a list and said this is the one we want to go after first," Comerford said in 2020.

If the city did not have a strategy for the Cobblestone buildings before, it's working to come up with one now.

"The desire of the Brown administration is to preserve the buildings," said Brendan Mehaffy, who heads the Office of Strategic Planning. "We are intentionally moving down a path with multiple strategies with the goal of finally resolving this issue."

The city has brought in outside counsel to work with its law department, which in turn is working on a plan with the mayor's office, permits and inspections and strategic planning.