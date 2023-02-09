The future of Voelker's Lanes became more precarious after a Housing Court judge issued a demolition order for the Grant-Amherst neighborhood bowling alley.

Judge Patrick M. Carney reached his decision Tuesday after the Brown administration withdrew its objection to a demolition application sought by fourth-generation owner Krista Voelker for 680 Amherst St.

City building inspector Tracy Krug testified that the roof and neon signs on the former hotel and tavern, which opened in 1892, are in danger of collapsing.

The court order is not for an emergency demolition, so a demolition permit will still be required from the city. But that can't happen until a site plan is first approved by the city Planning Board for a new building, because the property is in a neighborhood zone that requires a plan first.

Voelker, when asked in the past, has failed to produce one.

"I am concerned about what is going to happen at that corner," said North District Council Member Joseph Golombek, who opposes a demolition permit being issued without a site plan.

Golombek said he has heard that the CVS across the street would to move to the Voelker's location, with a Dollar General replacing the current CVS.

"The neighborhood would have accepted something like that 30 years ago, before what has happened on Chandler Street and in the Grant-Amherst neighborhood," Golombek said. "That's an entranceway into the Black Rock neighborhood, and I want to see something significant there."

Golombek said he also won't support curb cuts necessary for a CVS or fast-food restaurant on the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street.

"It needs to be something that is going to be an enhancement for that neighborhood," Golombek said.

In 2001, the Buffalo Preservation Board unanimously approved the property, over Voelker's objection, for local landmark status. That advisory recommendation went to the Common Council's Legislation Committee, which held a public hearing before forwarding the recommendation to the full Council without a position.

The Council failed over the required 60-day time period to approve the recommendation or explain why it was denied.