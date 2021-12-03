Judge gives more time for city, preservationists to produce reports on Cobblestone structures

An owner pressed for emergency demolition of his crumbling Cobblestone District buildings, but Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney on Friday held off on the request to give city inspectors and preservationists more time to file expert reports on the buildings' conditions.

City officials and preservationists oppose any emergency demolition and want the judge to dismiss the request.

“I don’t think that there’s any reason why there’s not enough fabric that the sufficient repairs can’t be made,” said Jessie Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

“Our position right now is selective demolition of certain parts, stabilization and weatherization of most of it,” said Rashied McDuffie, the city's assistant corporation counsel. “We want an expert opinion to support our case.”

The canal-era brick buildings at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue have been in danger of collapsing since their owner, Darryl Carr, first appeared in Housing Court over their condition more than 10 years ago. Carr wants to demolish the buildings to make way for a development plan he calls Unity Tower at Cobblestone Place. It would include condominiums, hotel suites, retail and dining establishments.

