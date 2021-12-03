Judge gives more time for city, preservationists to produce reports on Cobblestone structures

An owner pressed for emergency demolition of his crumbling Cobblestone District buildings, but Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney on Friday held off on the request to give city inspectors and preservationists more time to file expert reports on the buildings' conditions.
City officials and preservationists oppose any emergency demolition and want the judge to dismiss the request.
“I don’t think that there’s any reason why there’s not enough fabric that the sufficient repairs can’t be made,” said Jessie Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.
“Our position right now is selective demolition of certain parts, stabilization and weatherization of most of it,” said Rashied McDuffie, the city's assistant corporation counsel. “We want an expert opinion to support our case.”
The canal-era brick buildings at 110 and 118 South Park Avenue have been in danger of collapsing since their owner, Darryl Carr, first appeared in Housing Court over their condition more than 10 years ago. Carr wants to demolish the buildings to make way for a development plan he calls Unity Tower at Cobblestone Place. It would include condominiums, hotel suites, retail and dining establishments.
The judge had asked for professional, comprehensive reports from inspectors and engineers to be available at Friday's hearing, so he could learn more about the condition of the buildings, particularly the interior, and how they could be repaired.
But no reports were ready.
“We were able to finally tour the building last Wednesday afternoon and we did have an engineer. It wasn’t possible to get a complete engineering report over 10 days, several of which were over a holiday,” Fisher said.
“We needed a true two-week window to respond. We probably got about eight days,” McDuffie said.
An attorney for Campaign for Greater Buffalo said Friday it also will produce a report based on recommendations from an architect for the historic preservation of the property.
The next court hearing is Feb. 18.
“I want everybody to be heard before I do anything,” Carney said.
Carr’s legal team submitted a report recommending demolition.
Attorney James Milbrand, who represents Carr, asked Carney to allow the emergency demolition and dismiss code violation charges.
City officials and preservationists want Carr to go through the regular demolition application process. Such a request would come before the Preservation Board and Common Council for review, and the Council would make a determination.
Milbrand said Carr will file the regular demolition application this month with the city on a parallel track with the emergency demolition request before Carney.
Carr bought the three-story building at 118-120 South Park in 2003. The 1869 building was originally home to the Brown & McCutcheon Buffalo Brass Foundry.
The four-story building at 110 South Park – a series of buildings added on over the years that extend nearly halfway down Illinois Street – was purchased by Carr in 2008.