Judge dismisses suit against volunteer firefighter accused of private medical information breach

A state court judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a Depew man who had accused a volunteer firefighter of disclosing his private medical information at a party following an emergency call to the man’s home in 2020.

Judge Mark J. Grisanti ruled in favor of defendants Tyler Rogala, the Town of Cheektowaga and the Bellevue Fire Department in a case in which Jake Szymanski had sought $200,000 in damages for “unnecessary stress, emotional stress, anxiety, fear and embarrassment” that he claimed was caused by a breach of confidential medical information.

In court papers, Szymanski accused Rogala, who responded to the emergency call, of discussing his medical condition at a party shortly after the call.

Rogala acknowledged in an interview with The Buffalo News that he ran into Szymanski’s cousin at a gathering of friends shortly after the emergency call and asked him how Szymanski was doing. Szymanski’s cousin lived in the same house, along with Szymanski’s parents.

