Judge dismisses suit against volunteer firefighter accused of private medical information breach

A state court judge has dismissed the lawsuit of a Depew man who had accused a volunteer firefighter of disclosing his private medical information at a party following an emergency call to the man’s home in 2020.
Judge Mark J. Grisanti ruled in favor of defendants Tyler Rogala, the Town of Cheektowaga and the Bellevue Fire Department in a case in which Jake Szymanski had sought $200,000 in damages for “unnecessary stress, emotional stress, anxiety, fear and embarrassment” that he claimed was caused by a breach of confidential medical information.
In court papers, Szymanski accused Rogala, who responded to the emergency call, of discussing his medical condition at a party shortly after the call.
Rogala acknowledged in an interview with The Buffalo News that he ran into Szymanski’s cousin at a gathering of friends shortly after the emergency call and asked him how Szymanski was doing. Szymanski’s cousin lived in the same house, along with Szymanski’s parents.
But Rogala said he revealed no medical information in their conversation.
Szymanski said in a deposition that Rogala discussed with his cousin “the fact that I had to have emergency care.”
Attorneys for the defendants argued in court papers that was hardly a breach of confidential medical information because the information already was available on public airways via a scanner and through a Cheektowaga Police Department report.
Szymanski’s attorney, Michael Dwan, did not oppose motions to dismiss filed by three defense attorneys.
Grisanti dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, which means that Szymanski can’t refile the claim.
Rogala said he was forced to quit the Bellevue fire company after Szymanski's father complained to fire officials about the alleged breach. He said he would like to return to a volunteer fire company, but is currently ineligible to do so because he lives in the City of Buffalo.