Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by WNY landlords over eviction moratorium

During the hearing, Terragnoli said, "You have to try the process before you come into court claiming an injury."

The landlords' attorneys, Jeffrey Reina and Paul Cambria, have called the opportunity to challenge hardship claims "illusory," saying landlords who challenge tenants' hardship claims must be able to swear, under penalty of perjury, that they have a good faith belief that the hardship claims are false.

But landlords almost never have access to the information necessary to do so, Cambria said during today's hearing.

Under the state's current rules, tenants need only file a hardship declaration that says they are unable to pay their rent. Tenants are not required to provide any proof they have lost a job or suffered some other form of financial hardship since the onset of the pandemic.

All tenants have to do is check a box on a form, Cambria said at today's hearing.

"They don't have to prove anything," Cambria said. "They don't have to allege anything. All they have to do is check that box."