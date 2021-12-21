Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by WNY landlords over eviction moratorium

A judge today dismissed a lawsuit brought by three dozen landlords who said a pandemic-related eviction moratorium has caused them tremendous financial harm.
The landlords called the moratorium unconstitutional, saying it prevents them from meaningfully challenging a tenant's claimed hardship. Even if landlords suspect bad faith on the part of tenants who can afford to pay rent, they say it's too difficult to challenge under the state's eviction moratorium legislation.
But State Supreme Court Justice E. Jeannette Ogden ruled the landlords lacked standing to bring their case because they hadn't tried to challenge any tenant's hardship claim.
"You have to try to utilize the statute before you make a due process argument," Ogden said in her oral ruling.
Assistant Attorney General Joel Terragnoli, who asked the judge to dismiss the case, said the landlords based their case on claims that if they tried to evict one or more of their tenants, the law might stop them, because a court may deny them a hearing to challenge a tenant’s hardship declaration.
"At best, these hypothetical fears of the mere potential for future injury pile speculation atop conjecture, and underscore the lack of injury, and standing," Terragnoli said in court papers.
During the hearing, Terragnoli said, "You have to try the process before you come into court claiming an injury."
The landlords' attorneys, Jeffrey Reina and Paul Cambria, have called the opportunity to challenge hardship claims "illusory," saying landlords who challenge tenants' hardship claims must be able to swear, under penalty of perjury, that they have a good faith belief that the hardship claims are false.
But landlords almost never have access to the information necessary to do so, Cambria said during today's hearing.
Under the state's current rules, tenants need only file a hardship declaration that says they are unable to pay their rent. Tenants are not required to provide any proof they have lost a job or suffered some other form of financial hardship since the onset of the pandemic.
All tenants have to do is check a box on a form, Cambria said at today's hearing.
"They don't have to prove anything," Cambria said. "They don't have to allege anything. All they have to do is check that box."
The landlords – based in Buffalo, Kenmore and the towns of Amherst, Hamburg, Grand Island and Tonawanda – range from mom-and-pop operations with one or two rental units to companies with hundreds of units.
Their lawsuit targeted the Covid-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020, which the State Legislature modified in September to extend the moratorium through at least Jan. 15.
State lawyers, in their court papers, say the act now allows landlords to request hearings, and the courts will evaluate the validity of tenants’ hardship claims.
The hearings will allow landlords and tenants to put forth specific details and proof in support of their competing claims, the state lawyers said.
Preliminary data from New York State courts show numerous hardship challenge hearings have already been conducted across the state, Terragnoli said.
Terragnoli told the judge that 668 hearings have been requested statewide through Nov. 4, with 511 of them scheduled. Of the 181 hearings already held, a judge reached a decision in 154 of them, with landlords successfully challenging a hardship claim in slightly under one-half of the cases.
"The process is fair," Terragnoli said. "They haven't tried to use it."
Only 11 hardship challenge hearings have been held in Western New York, with five hearings in Lockport, two in Niagara Falls, two in Batavia and two in Jamestown, according to a state document in the court filings. No hearings have been held in Erie County.
In a court filing, Ellen Davidson, a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society in New York, discounted the notion that landlords would be sanctioned for challenging hardship claims if their good-faith belief doesn't pan out in court.
As of Oct. 26, Davidson said she and her colleagues at Legal Services NYC were litigating about 30 cases in which landlords filed challenges to tenants’ hardship declarations, and she had also reviewed additional cases handled by others.
"Landlords base their motions on a wide variety of grounds, from a simple, cursory denial that their tenant is experiencing hardship, to personal observations of the tenants’ behavior, to a review of social media postings," Davidson said. "In our experience, no landlord has been threatened with a perjury indictment, or even sanctions under the state’s ethics rules."
And no landlord in these cases expressed any fear of criminal prosecution or other sanction, she said.