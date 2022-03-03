Judge dismisses lawsuit against North Tonawanda crypto plant, but calls on owners to keep noise down

North Tonawanda's board approved the Digihost site plan on Sept. 8, and the lawsuit wasn't filed until 54 days later, on Nov. 1.

Richard J. Lippes, attorney for the plaintiffs, contended another state law offers a four-month window.

But William V. Rossi, one of the attorneys for Digihost and Fortistar, said that only applies if there's no other law setting a shorter window for a particular type of lawsuit.

"The court finds this matter was untimely filed," Sedita ruled.

Sedita also said the three residents and the Sierra Club didn't establish "standing" – a legal term meaning that someone is harmed enough by a particular action that they have the right to challenge it in court.

Sedita said attorneys normally try to establish that by filing affidavits from the plaintiffs detailing the harm that befell them. But Lippes didn't do that, merely writing in his complaint that the three residents live "nearby" the power plant.

Lippes said none of them live within 1,000 feet of the plant, and Rossi said the power plant has been operating with a state permit for the past 30 years, the same as it is now.