Judge denies restraining order to stop demolition of Great Northern grain elevator

Preservationists were dealt a blow to their efforts to save the Great Northern grain elevator when an appeals court judge denied them a temporary restraining order Friday night to stop crews from tearing down the 128-year-old building.

Demolition began Friday morning on the structure as an excavator tore down bricks and one bin inside the building.

"That necessarily puts a great deal of time pressure on us," said Tim Tielman, the executive director for the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture.

Tielman was hoping to buy some time through the restraining order as his organization prepared a legal appeal before the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court's Fourth Department in Rochester.

Without the restraining order, demolition can continue.

Tielman was disappointed by the ruling but pointed out that the massive building is solidly built and demolition will be long and tedious work that's expected to take months.

"It took them seven hours to take down one bin," he said regarding the large cylindrical structures that held grain. There are dozens inside the structure, he said.

"The frame is really robust," Tielman said. Tearing it down "is not an easy task for them. That's why we're hopeful."

Tielman realizes that demolition will likely continue as they prepare their next legal battle, but the fight to save the building is far from over. "We'll save whatever parts of it we can. It can't be 100%. We'll take 95%," he said.

The grain elevator is owned by Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., commonly known as ADM, a multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation headquartered in Chicago.

"The Great Northern Elevator constitutes a safety hazard and is beyond repair, a reality that has been clear to us, the City of Buffalo, and a court in its rulings upholding the city’s demolition permit," according to an ADM statement on Friday. "As a result of these rulings, the city’s emergency demolition order is in full effect, and we are continuing to move forward with safely dismantling the facility."

Earlier this week, Catherine Amdur, the Buffalo commissioner of permit and inspection services, said the demolition process could take up to eight months.