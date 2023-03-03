A judge this week threw out an Erie County elections commissioner's challenge of error-plagued boundary lines for county Legislature districts.

The decision – which affects all 11 Erie County Legislature seats up for election this year – blocks an effort to leave existing district lines unchanged after a special committee redrew the lines in 2021 with an eye toward the 2023 elections.

While legislators unanimously approved new district boundaries in late 2021, based on printouts of colored maps, no one closely checked the hastily written legal descriptions of the boundary lines before approving them. It later came to light that the new district boundary lines drawn a year ago were riddled with errors and technically sent some district lines into Antarctica.

Ralph Mohr, the Republican commissioner for the Erie County Board of Elections, responded by filing suit against the Legislature, Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner and County Executive Mark Poloncarz in January. He asked a U.S. District Court judge to declare the previously approved district maps unconstitutional.

Then last week, Mohr sought a preliminary injunction to have the previous district boundaries reinstated.

However, after hearing arguments last week, U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo on Monday denied Mohr's request, saying Mohr doesn't have the standing to demand action from the court. Vilardo also pointed out that Mohr had months to raise his concerns but did not seek court relief until primary petitions were about to be circulated.

Mohr argued in his original federal suit that it's impossible to create a map with 11 contiguous Legislature districts with some descriptions sending boundaries into Antarctica, the Canadian waters of Lake Erie and Cattaraugus County. In some cases, latitude and longitude lines appear to be transposed, and in other cases, boundary lines that are supposed to intersect run parallel to each other, he said.

Some residents appeared to live in more than one district, while other residents live in no district at all, according to the original legal descriptions, he said.

Those legal descriptions were not produced until close to the time the Erie County Legislature was expected to vote on the new districts. When The Buffalo News inquired about getting more detailed maps that would allow viewers to zoom down to street level boundaries, the response was that no such maps existed.

As one of two elections commissioners responsible for enforcing the county's election district boundary lines, Mohr said he had a vested interest in seeking court intervention.

"I mean, that's my job," he said Wednesday. "I disagree with the judge’s decision that I don’t have a unique position when it comes to policing the boundaries."

However, Vilardo agreed with the defendants, who argued that Mohr, a Lancaster resident, is personally unaffected by the district boundary dispute and that he is unlikely to suffer any material consequences that result.

In addition, the defendants argued that when the legal boundary descriptions are in conflict with the maps approved by the Legislature, the drawn map boundaries prevail. Craig Bucki, a Phillips Lytle law partner representing Zellner in the case, said the Board of Elections worked last month to reconcile the legal boundary descriptions with the maps approved by the Legislature and signed into law by Poloncarz.

Mohr also participated in efforts to correct the district boundary lines, said Bucki, who shared an affidavit from a Board of Elections staffer outlining how Mohr worked collaboratively with others to try to resolve all discrepancies between the district maps and the legal descriptions.

"The map that was before the Legislature is what is being followed, and what should be followed," he said.

Mohr and the defendants disagree on the accuracy of a few boundary lines, and the extent to which the newly corrected shape files accurately correspond to the maps approved by the Legislature. Mohr expressed concern about certain Legislature district boundaries affecting some resident in Lackawanna, the Village of Hamburg and the Town of Tonawanda.

Those disputes could hurt minor party primaries that typically feature low voter turnout, he said. The denial of his preliminary injunction request does not solve the fundamental problem of inaccurate boundary lines and confusion for voters and candidates, he said.

Bucki countered that the boundary issues raised by Mohr affect only about 50 voters out of 500,000 and that all legal boundary descriptions have largely been corrected to match the maps approved by the Legislature.

While Mohr's prior suit remains before federal court, it appears unlikely to succeed, based on Vilardo's ruling on Monday. However, while the judge denied Mohr's motion for a preliminary injunction, he did give Mohr 30 days to amend his complaint and further establish his standing to pursue claims in the case. Mohr said he is still deciding how and whether to move forward.