Judge denies Buffalo Skating Club's bid to dismiss abuse lawsuit by former figure skater

A federal judge is allowing a former competitive figure skater’s lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by his skating coach that started during the 1970s in Buffalo to proceed against the Buffalo Skating Club.

Two years ago, Craig Maurizi filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Buffalo, claiming that from 1976 to 1986, beginning at age 13, he suffered sexual abuse by his former figure skating coach, Richard Callaghan, who later became one of the sport’s most prominent coaches.

Maurizi, a Williamsville native who no longer lives in the area, previously publicly revealed his accusations. He has said the Buffalo Skating Club, the Professional Skaters Association and the U.S. Figure Skating Association knew about the reported abuse, but took no steps to stop it.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. accepted a magistrate judge's recommendation to grant the motions by the Professional Skaters Association and the U.S. Figure Skating Association to dismiss the lawsuit against them and deny the Buffalo Skating Club’s motion to do so.

U.S. Magistrate Leslie G. Foschio addressed Maurizi’s aiding and abetting claims, including the allegation that in the late 1970s, a group of figure skating judges, including a Buffalo Skating Club board member, discussed rumors that Callaghan was engaging in sexual activity with boy skaters. Also, according to the lawsuit, a Zamboni driver at the ice rink complained to a member of club’s Board of Directors that he witnessed Callaghan molesting a skater and that another board member refused to permit his child to train with Callaghan because the board member knew Callaghan was sexually involved with male skaters.

“These allegations, if proven at trial, would sufficiently establish BSC knew of Callaghan’s alleged abuse, yet took no action to stop the abuse,” Foschio said in his report.

Foschio pointed out that the complaint claimed several parents complained to the club's board about Callaghan’s behavior during a skating competition and that the board fired Callaghan, demonstrating the board had some awareness of the harm Callaghan caused. Yet, according to the complaint, the club waited for the end of competition season to terminate Callaghan, allowing Callaghan’s abuse of young male skaters to continue.

“The complaint thus sufficiently states the aiding and abetting claims against BSC and BSC’s motion should be denied with regard to the aiding and abetting claims,” Foschio wrote.

The lawsuit accused Callaghan of using “his position of trust and authority to psychologically groom Craig for what turned into nearly a decade of sexual abuse” in the 1970s and 1980s, and accused the sport’s leaders of conspiring "to circumvent their own internal procedures to sweep Craig’s complaints under the rug.”

A message left with a lawyer representing the Buffalo Skating Club was not returned.

Callaghan, who was a coach at the Buffalo Skating Club from 1976 to 1981, said in an affidavit filed with the court that “I have a meritorious defense to this action and deny the allegations asserted by Craig Maurizi.”

Last year, U.S. Figure Skating, the governing body of the sport, agreed to pay $1.45 million to settle a lawsuit from another figure skater who claimed he was sexually assaulted many times as a teenager in a Detroit ice rink by Callaghan, now 75.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.