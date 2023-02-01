Judge denies bid for Covid-19 contact tracing data from New York

For a second time, Amherst attorney Steven M. Cohen has lost a court effort to pry Covid-19 contact tracing data from New York State.

Cohen sued after his FOIL requests to the governor's office, the Liquor Authority and the Health Department seeking the data were denied.

Cohen did not seek personally identifiable data but sought summary data showing what percentage of Covid-19 cases were traceable to restaurants and bars among other places, as former Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed during a press briefing in 2020.

In a Jan. 27 ruling, State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto said "a plain reading of the Public Officers and Public Health Law justifies (the) refusal to release the requested documents and records."

The State Attorney General's Office said the public health law prohibits the information from being disclosed except for public health research or evaluation.

In 2021, Justice E. Jeannette Ogden cited procedural grounds related to the FOIL process in dismissing Cohen's initial suit.

Cohen contends the data would show the shutdown of businesses early in the pandemic was not based on sound science.

"The law was passed simply to protect a politician," Cohen said.