Judge cites new state law as he leaves Covid curfew in place for restaurants and bars

The legal pingpong over the restaurant and bar curfew appears finished with a judge's ruling Saturday that kept it in place.

The ruling comes from State Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Walker, who had previously sided with about 90 Western New York establishments that sued over the curfew. In February, he granted them a temporary restraining order and then weeks later a preliminary injunction allowing them to stay open past the pandemic-related curfew. But within weeks of each of those rulings, an appellate court reinstated the curfew. And now, Walker has declined to grant the businesses a permanent injunction that would have again kept the state from enforcing the curfew against the businesses.

During a court hearing Friday, Walker acknowledged "this roller-coaster ride within the legal system" over the curfew.

He also took note of the seriousness of it all, where in the Buffalo Niagara region one of every five jobs at local bars and restaurants still hasn’t come back since the pandemic first hammered the leisure and hospitality industry over a year ago.