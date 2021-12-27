Judge calls for settlement on what to do with damaged Great Northern grain elevator

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Based on that, a normal order of demolition, which would send the matter to the Buffalo Preservation Board for review, should have occurred instead of the issuing of an emergency demolition, Lippes said. Or the city could have instructed ADM to make the necessary repairs, Lippes said.

But ADM attorney Brian Melber said there is no time for that. He cited debris falling from the building which, he said, posed an immediate safety risk to passersby, motorists, and customers at the Wonder Coffeehouse across the street.

"There is no way to protect those areas from debris flying off this building and striking someone," Melber said.

That risk, Melber said, trumped aesthetic and historic concerns.

The judge asked Lippes how he explained away warnings about the building's condition contained in an engineer's report prepared for ADM, and by the city's fire commissioner. Lippes said they were rebutted by experts' testimony submitted to the court, including assertions that the damage to the north wall did not affect the integrity of the rest of the structure.

"How can you say that this is not a hazard?" Colaiacovo asked. "This is a gaping hole on the side of the elevator."