Judge approves release of Louis Ciminelli, other 'Buffalo Billion' defendants

As expected, a federal judge has approved the release of Louis Ciminelli and the other “Buffalo Billion" defendants in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this week to hear their appeals.

Agreeing with a request from the defendants’ lawyers, U.S. District Court Judge Valerie Caproni signed an order late Friday allowing for their release. However, Caproni’s order was not made public until Saturday.

Ciminelli, a prominent Buffalo developer, remained in prison in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website. But under Caproni’s order, he and the other "Buffalo Billion" defendants could be released at any time.

Convicted of fraud charges in 2018, Ciminelli was imprisoned in February and had been scheduled to be released on Jan. 5, 2024.

In his letter to the judge, Ciminelli's lawyer, Michael C. Miller, said Ciminelli and the other defendants should be released in light of the Supreme Court's announcement Thursday that it would hear their appeal during the court's next term, which starts in October.

The Supreme Court will review the validity of the legal theory under which Ciminelli and the other defendants were convicted. That "right to control" theory says that suspects are guilty of fraud if they deliberately withhold important financial information from their business partners, even if there is no clear evidence that they benefited from that action.

"The Supreme Court’s grants of certiorari to review these questions necessarily establishes that they are substantial questions, which if resolved favorably to the defendants will result in reversal of their convictions," Miller said.

The others convicted in the case are former SUNY Polytechnic Institute head Alain Kaloyeros and Syracuse businessmen Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi. They are expected to be released from prison at any time as well.

All the men were convicted of fraud after the government accused them of concocting a bid-rigging scheme, which, in the case of Ciminelli, was said to have steered the contract for the giant Riverbend project in South Buffalo to his company. The Riverbend project now is a Tesla factory.

A lawyer for Joseph Percoco, a former aide to former governor Andrew M. Cuomo who was convicted in a related case, asked that Percoco be released as well, as the Supreme Court will be considering his appeal, too.

But as of Saturday night, federal records did not show that the judge had signed an order allowing for Percoco's release.

