Judge almost doubles malpractice award for VA patient who was 'a prisoner in his own body'

"He never was able to get out of bed," Rimmler said. "He never was able to speak or eat or drink. He was largely in isolation. It was a really horrible existence. Clearly, he went in for a couple days stay at most, and ended up being confined to his bed. He lost over 100 pounds. He withered away to nothing."

The initial award was based on scores listed on pain monitoring reports in which a patient rates the physical pain on a scale of zero to 10, Rimmler said.

"It doesn’t give any consideration for distress or anxiety or depression or anything along that line," she said. "There were times when he was in such significant pain that they were sedating him with massive amounts of painkillers. And what happened, a lot of times, when they came in to talk to him and asked him to rate his pain, he was sleeping or he was out of it."

When the hospital staff recorded the pain scores, "they weren’t asking every minute of every hour, 'Are you in pain?' They would go in at designated times, and at that particular moment he would be OK. But if you look at nurses notes at the end of the day, he was complaining of pain, or he was anxious, or he was banging on the railing," Rimmler said. "He was in pain, but it wasn’t reflected in these pain scores because at that particular moment either he couldn’t respond or wasn’t in pain at that moment."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.