Judge allows three restaurants with suspended liquor licenses to serve drinks again

Nowak’s order applied to the 90 or so establishments that brought the case. But the Erie County Health Department soon after said it would let the order apply to all dining establishments. They still must operate at just 50% capacity, stop serving by 10 p.m. and follow other yellow zone precautions.

The county Health Department also noted the State Liquor Authority would still be enforcing its rules.

In their court papers, Papi Grande’s, Santora’s and Prescott’s said they asked the State Liquor Authority to restore their licenses, since they were found to have violated rules that are no longer in place. But the earliest the authority might do that was Jan. 20, the court papers said. Their papers noted that the restaurants were offered relief if they pleaded no contest and paid $3,000 fines.

The lawyer who drew up the papers, Steven M. Cohen, wrote that the SLA’s refusal to consider the owners’ emergency application during a meeting Friday amounted to “nothing short of petty revenge.”