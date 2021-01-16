Judge allows three restaurants with suspended liquor licenses to serve drinks again

A State Supreme Court judge has let the owners of three restaurants with suspended liquor licenses serve liquor anyway, putting them on equal footing with the many Erie County establishments that days ago were cleared to again serve food and drink indoors.
Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek agreed with arguments that the three would be irreparably harmed if blocked from serving drinks because of alleged violations of Covid-19 orange zone restrictions, especially during this weekend’s NFL playoffs and the much-awaited contest between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.
Wojtaszek’s order holds the State Liquor Authority at bay for Papi Grande’s in Amherst, Prescott’s Provisions in Tonawanda and Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill on Transit Road in Amherst until a court hearing Feb. 26.
There was no immediate comment from the State Liquor Authority, which filed no papers opposing the move as the matter moved swiftly to the judge’s desk on Friday.
“It’s huge,” Prescott’s chef and general manager Vincent Thompson told The News when asked about Wojtaszek’s temporary restraining order.
Wine, beer and liquor account for 40% of Prescott’s sales, Thompson said, and a “lot of people don’t want to come in if they can’t have a drink.” Prescott’s will reopen Tuesday after replenishing its food supplies, and now it can call its bartenders back to work, he said.
The three restaurants were among the approximately 16 Erie County establishments that had their liquor licenses suspended in December or early January for alleged violations of the orange zone restrictions that the state imposed to slow the race of Covid-19 through the county.
In an orange zone, establishments could provide takeout food and serve patrons outside or in outdoor shelters open on at least two sides to allow cross-ventilation. At Papi Grande’s, Prescott’s and Santora’s, the liquor authority inspectors determined the outdoor seating areas did not allow enough ventilation.
The liquor licenses remained suspended even after a separate ruling Wednesday in a court challenge filed by some 90 restaurants, with Papi Grande’s, Santora’s and Prescott’s among them. State Supreme Court Justice Henry J. Nowak wrote that he could find no rational basis for the orange zone restrictions and lifted them, placing eateries under more lenient yellow zone rules, until the larger court case moves forward.
Nowak’s order applied to the 90 or so establishments that brought the case. But the Erie County Health Department soon after said it would let the order apply to all dining establishments. They still must operate at just 50% capacity, stop serving by 10 p.m. and follow other yellow zone precautions.
The county Health Department also noted the State Liquor Authority would still be enforcing its rules.
In their court papers, Papi Grande’s, Santora’s and Prescott’s said they asked the State Liquor Authority to restore their licenses, since they were found to have violated rules that are no longer in place. But the earliest the authority might do that was Jan. 20, the court papers said. Their papers noted that the restaurants were offered relief if they pleaded no contest and paid $3,000 fines.
The lawyer who drew up the papers, Steven M. Cohen, wrote that the SLA’s refusal to consider the owners’ emergency application during a meeting Friday amounted to “nothing short of petty revenge.”
When interviewed by The News about two weeks ago, Paul Santora openly wondered whether the liquor license at his Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill was pulled because he joined the legal action challenging Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s orange zone restrictions.
William Crowley, a State Liquor Authority spokesman who could not immediately be reached Saturday, responded to Santora's suggestion weeks ago by saying "any claim that this establishment was targeted by the SLA is baseless.”
“State inspectors have conducted thousands of patrols across the state throughout this global health pandemic," Crowley said.