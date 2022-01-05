Judge allows demolition of Great Northern grain elevator

A State Supreme Court ruling has cleared the way for the Great Northern grain elevator to be demolished.
Justice Emilio Colaiacovo on Wednesday rejected a preliminary injunction sought by the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture to stop an emergency demolition of the rare 1897 brick box-style grain elevator with steel bins ordered by the Brown administration.
In his written ruling, Colaiacovo found James Comerford, the Buffalo commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services, made a "rational" decision in ordering an emergency demolition of the local landmark after a Dec. 11 windstorm damaged the north wall, rejecting the claim that he acted "arbitrarily and capriciously."
"It is regrettable that the court is required to make this determination," the judge wrote. "As noted during oral argument, the Great Northern Elevator is part of our city's landscape. However, the present condition of the building as well as the damage sustained during the December windstorm renders this decision rather straightforward.
"Had this building not been allowed to deteriorate after years of, at best, inaction, and at worst, neglect, perhaps this structure could have been saved," Colaiacovo said. "Yet, the court can only consider the record as it presently exists. That record includes the fact that more than half of the northern wall has collapsed, the building is over 123 years old and in a general state of disrepair that renders it unsafe."
Paul McDonnell, president of Campaign for Greater Buffalo, said the organization will immediately appeal the decision.
"We are extremely disappointed and we strongly feel there were and are alternatives to demolition to protect the health and safety of the public," McDonnell said.
McDonnell said the preservation organization believes the demolition order was based on assertions, including claims made in ADM's engineering report, that were not factual.
"We are also disappointed in the city's lack of regard once again for our historic structures," McDonnell said.
Comerford told the court on Monday that he considered drone imaging, consultations with city housing inspectors, his deputy commissioner, the fire commissioner and an engineering report from Archer Daniels Midland, the grain elevator's owner before making his decision six days after the structure was damaged.
Colaiacovo said Comerford demonstrated he did what was required to satisfy the court.
"The commissioner's testimony evidences the deliberative and thoughtful process his department undertook before, ultimately, condemning the Great Northern Elevator and ordering its demolition," he wrote.
Comerford said at Monday's hearing that he saw no need to seek outside opinions or saw a conflict by relying solely on ADM's engineering examination despite the company's attempts in 1996, 2003 and informally in the past year or two to seek another emergency demolition.
The Campaign for Greater Buffalo, which disputed some of ADM's conclusions regarding the design and structural integrity of the building, said the commissioner should have sought an independent structural engineer to evaluate the structure before calling for an emergency demolition.
Comerford also could have referred the matter to the Buffalo Preservation Board or to Housing Court, where a judge could have required ADM to make repairs.
Colaiacovo said during Monday's hearing that expert opinions from structural engineers, contractors, architects and developers who came forward after Comerford's decision and believe the Great Northern can be restored were outside the scope of the court's evaluation.
"This should not be perceived as an invitation for a battle of the experts – engineers versus engineers – as to whether or not the property can be salvaged," Colaiacovo said at the hearing. "The issue is narrowly defined by how the city reached the conclusion that a demolition order would be necessary," he said.
The historic grain elevator has drawn an outpouring of support as the last surviving brick box elevator of its magnitude in a city that celebrates its collection of grain elevators.
Mayor Byron Brown has long been criticized for the city's stewardship of historic buildings, and he found himself in the peculiar position of appealing to ADM to save the elevator "wholly or in part" right after his commissioner signed the demolition order saying the structure presented an imminent threat to public safety and needed to come down.
A city attorney at the hearing compared Brown's request to ADM as being malleable enough to mean saving an artifact to be put in a museum, and noted the mayor's letter to ADM was intentionally not submitted to the court with other materials, suggesting it was not to be taken seriously.
Developer Douglas Jemal said he and his structural engineer believed the Great Northern could be restored, and he made a public offer to buy the property from ADM. He offered to partner with Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 36G, which also expressed interest in buying the property.
But an ADM attorney said at Monday's hearing that the company had no interest in the property being used even if it could be repaired due to its location next to the company's flour mill.
Jemal slammed ADM, which was never inspected or written up for a violation by the city from 1993 until last month, a period of almost 29 years that it owned the local landmark.
"They're getting rewarded for being terrible citizens and terrible property owners, and getting exactly what they wanted after 30 years," Jemal said. "It's a sad day to see something like that go and someone be rewarded for neglect. I was hoping the judge would get a third party engineer to get another assessment.