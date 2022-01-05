Judge allows demolition of Great Northern grain elevator

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo, which disputed some of ADM's conclusions regarding the design and structural integrity of the building, said the commissioner should have sought an independent structural engineer to evaluate the structure before calling for an emergency demolition.

Comerford also could have referred the matter to the Buffalo Preservation Board or to Housing Court, where a judge could have required ADM to make repairs.

Colaiacovo said during Monday's hearing that expert opinions from structural engineers, contractors, architects and developers who came forward after Comerford's decision and believe the Great Northern can be restored were outside the scope of the court's evaluation.

"This should not be perceived as an invitation for a battle of the experts – engineers versus engineers – as to whether or not the property can be salvaged," Colaiacovo said at the hearing. "The issue is narrowly defined by how the city reached the conclusion that a demolition order would be necessary," he said.

The historic grain elevator has drawn an outpouring of support as the last surviving brick box elevator of its magnitude in a city that celebrates its collection of grain elevators.