Oct. 18, 1956 – Sept. 1, 2023

Of all the programs that Joyce Wilson Nixon supported during 35 years as head of National Inner Cities Youth Opportunities (NICYO), her husband Jeff Nixon said her favorite was the Crusaders Drill Team.

An energetic corps of high-stepping marchers and dancers, they are Buffalo’s oldest and winningest unit. They appear in Drill Teams United of Western New York competitions, as well as in parades and festivals.

For years, Ms. Wilson Nixon gave them a home base in the same building where she had her NICYO office, the casino in Martin Luther King Park.

“All she wanted to do was make sure the Crusaders had a place to drill,” her husband said.

It was one of many things Ms. Wilson Nixon did to encourage and support youngsters and teens. Mayor Byron W. Brown described her as “a very special person in our community” and recalled the attention she gave to troubled youth.

“She had an alternative to incarceration program where she went to court with young people experiencing difficulty to make sure they were able to turn their life around,” he said.

She died Sept. 1 in her Buffalo home after a struggle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She was 66.

Ms. Wilson Nixon became NICYO’s executive director and chief executive officer in the late 1980s, when its founder, Buffalo Braves basketball star Randy Smith, left for a position with the National Basketball Association in New York City.

NICYO ran the Randy Smith Classic Basketball League for many years, revived the General Bass/Pappy Martin Tennis League in MLK Park and sponsored numerous other activities, such as the JD Hill/Jerry Butler Football League, Inner-City Baseball League, a Judo program and a Special Delinquency Prevention Program funded by the State Division for Youth.

She partnered with community organizer Marnetta Malcolm in 2004 to hold the first Buffalo Funk Fest in MLK Park. NICYO was a major sponsor, providing insurance for the event.

After Erie County cut funding for community programs in 2008, Ms. Wilson Nixon preserved the agency by cutting her pay as CEO.

“I just wrote myself out of the budget,” she recalled in an interview in 2013.

When NICYO lost its office in the MLK Park casino after renovations were completed in 2017, she continued activities from her home.

In the mid 2000s, Ms. Wilson Nixon started a second career with Van Taylor and TMJ (Taylor Made Jazz) as a featured singer alongside Melissa Kate. She accompanied Taylor on his Music on the Front Lines project, traveling overseas to entertain troops in Egypt, Alaska, Hawaii and Guam. She also sang with Lance Diamond and recorded a CD of her music, “In Flight.”

“One of her signature songs was ‘Dr. Feelgood,’” her husband said. “Everybody knew her by that song.”

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., to an unmarried mother, she did not know her biological parents until much later in life.

She discovered that her father, Ronal R. Bassham, who was working in military intelligence when she was born, was a United Auto Workers leader living in Niagara Falls. One of his daughters, Desire “Desi” Bassham, was among Ms. Wilson Nixon’s caregivers in recent years.

Adopted by James Wilson, a steelworker, and his wife Edna, a nurse, she graduated from McKeesport High School and attended Duquesne University. Soon after she came to Buffalo in the 1980s, she began her long career of community service at 1490 Enterprises, a community center on Jefferson Avenue.

She met her husband, a Buffalo Bills free safety from 1979 to 1984, when he was deputy commissioner of Erie County Youth Services and she came to his office to ask for funding. They were married in 1996.

At one time a model and spokesperson for Ralph Lauren Inc., Ms. Wilson Nixon represented Erie County in the 1998 Mrs. New York State Pageant and won the pageant’s People’s Choice Award. She was honored in 2000 at the Black Achiever in Industry Awards.

She served on the board of directors of Compass House, the YWCA of Western New York and New Directions Youth and Family Services. She was a member of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women and the advisory board of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

She was a member of the advisory board of Women for Effective Change, a political action committee of Grassroots, and unsuccessfully challenged then-Erie County Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant in the 2013 Democratic primary.

Ms. Wilson Nixon also was a member of 50 Women with a Vision, a volunteer group dedicated to revitalizing Jefferson Avenue; the Rotary Club of Buffalo; and the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers. She chaired Just Desserts in 2002, a fundraiser for the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

She was particularly effective at raising funds during the annual Bills Alumni golf tournament, standing at a par-3 hole and offering to give back double the money of anyone who donated $10 if their tee shot hit the green.

“If they did, she would ask them to donate all the money,” her husband said. “She would raise $2,000, $2,500 a year.”

In addition to her husband and her biological father, survivors include two sons, Charles Wilson and Damien Wilson; a daughter, Libran Thomas; a step-son, Jeff Nixon Jr.; a step-daughter, Jena Nixon; two brothers, Melvin Rushin and Kletis Sloan; three sisters, Debbie Wilson, Jacqueline E. Wilson and Deborah Ann Williams; and 13 grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St.