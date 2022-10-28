Joy, appreciation follow $9 million gift from MacKenzie Scott to boost health equity in Buffalo, Syracuse

Staff and trustees of an upstate New York health foundation erupted in jubilation Thursday when they learned that MacKenzie Scott – who helped Jeff Bezos create Amazon – bestowed $9 million on the organization to help them address its work with racial and health inequities in the Buffalo-Niagara and Syracuse regions.

“We think it’s deserving but we were still gobsmacked,” Cheryl Smith Fisher, chair of the Health Foundation for Western & Central New York Board of Trustees, told those with ties to the foundation who gathered in the Buffalo office and online in central New York.

Scott, an American novelist and philanthropist married to Bezos for 25 years, provided the grant, one of hundreds she has is given since the couple divorced in July 2019.

She wields a fortune estimated at $33 billion and has vowed through the Giving Pledge to donate most of it.

An intermediary who works on Scott’s behalf reached out to Health Foundation President Nora OBrien-Suric by email six months ago to ask if the foundation would be interested in receiving a grant aligned with its mission.

A series of emails and a phone call followed, during which OBrien-Suric provided financial and strategic information about the foundation, which traditionally gives away money. It never fundraises, so the process was rare. The other exception was four years ago, when the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation gave $2 million to create a staff position focused on caregiving initiatives.

“I figured this must be some older person who wanted to leave a bequest,” OBrien-Suric said of the latest gift.

She was told in a phone call last month that the foundation would receive a $9 million gift in stock “to help you continue to do what you're doing,” but needed to keep the donation private until this week.

“I fell off my chair,” OBrien-Suric said. “I was stuttering, incoherent. I said, ‘Is this the reaction that you usually get?’ She said, ‘Oh, yeah, everybody reacts this way.’ ”

Scott and her team chose the foundation for the unsolicited gift after a review of nonprofits across the country. She provides her donations with minimal need for paperwork and no strings attached.

The private, independent Health Foundation seeks racial, socioeconomic and health equity in the 16 counties it serves: Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties in Western New York, and Cayuga, Cortland, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego and Tompkins counties in the Syracuse region.

It focuses on five key goals:

• Support age-friendly initiatives to create communities where older adults and people of all ages can thrive.

• Expand the availability of trauma-informed care for children and older adults.

• Improve access to quality maternal health care.

• Strengthen the ability of community organizations, including their ability to work with those in the health system.

• Advocate for legislative and regulatory improvements to make high quality, affordable health care available to all.

The foundation formed in 2001 when Univera Healthcare merged with Excellus, a BlueCross BlueShield company, into a health insurance combination that serves both regions. OBrien-Suric took the helm in summer 2017, when the foundation had a $115 million endowment designed to support the most vulnerable older adults and youngest children across the counties.

Smith Fisher – counsel to law firm Magavern Magavern Grimm LLP, chancellor of the Episcopal Diocese of Western New York and a former assistant U.S. attorney – became chair of the 20-member Board of Trustees in 2019.

The two women have since steered a determined effort to address the lack of health resources based on race and economics, including disparities that fall along racial lines in most urban communities they serve, as well as challenges in rural areas where the rates of uninsured people are among the highest in the state, and most of the counties face critical shortages of health care providers.

In Buffalo, three of five Black people die prematurely – twice the rate of their white counterparts, OBrien-Suric said. In Onondaga County, the rates are similar, and Black people in the county were hospitalized for Covid-19 at almost three times the rate of white residents during the height of the pandemic.

“This money to me is a reward for having done what we did in 2019, which is to say we're going to call out race for what it is, that it does affect health, that there are health inequities,” Smith Fisher said. “This will sharpen our focus on inequity.”

Scott makes few public statements about her philanthropy and hasn’t granted an interview since going on two spending sprees totaling nearly $6 billion during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic. It included $8 million to the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and $20 million to the United Way of Greater Rochester.

This month, she also gave $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and its 29 local councils.

In a 2020 post on the online site Medium, Scott said her advisers use a data-driven approach to find organizations with strong leaders and successful track records in communities with high poverty rates, pronounced racial inequality and access to local philanthropy that often falls short of needs.

“She is not, by all reports, an extrovert…,” Time magazine reported in a profile last year in which she declined an interview. “The people who are close to her know that she prefers to stay out of the spotlight.”

Scott became well-known in philanthropy circles in 2020 and her grants quickly became significant in two ways, OBrien-Suric said. She was giving unrestricted funds, “practicing trust-based philanthropy, and giving to organizations that were on the ground having a significant impact and on social issues.”

The foundation endowment contained $153 million at the start of the year and $131 million as of this week, she said.

Trustees, with recommendations from OBrien-Suric and the 11-member foundation staff, will decide how the $9 million donation fuels their work.

“Even if we added to the endowment, it will add significantly to the amount we have to distribute each year,” Smith Fisher said. “From an organizational point of view, I would like to think that it won't change anything about what we do, except provide more money to be an agent of change.”

Private charitable foundations must spend at least 5% of their endowment each year.

With the donation, OBrien-Suric said, “we hope people will look at our strategic plan and realize that we do focus on racial and socioeconomic equitable justice and that we may get a lot of people saying, ‘We’re looking for community partner.’ ”

Kent Olden, 38, an East Buffalo native who attended Morehouse College in Atlanta as an undergraduate, became communications content manager with the foundation in 2020. He already knew Scott for her longstanding financial support of historically Black colleges and universities before he learned Thursday that her generosity will support his professional mission.

“It is extremely exciting and humbling,” Olden said. “We never really anticipated the things that we come in to do every single day catching the eye of such a global leader and to know that it did, it's reassurance that we are doing exactly what we are here to do.”