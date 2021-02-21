Journalism group offers college, grad school scholarships for 2021-22

Greater Buffalo-area college students who are studying communications, along with professional journalists seeking additional training, can apply for college and graduate school scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year.

Since 1978, the Greater Buffalo International Chapter, Society of Professional Journalists College Scholarship Fund has awarded 151 scholarships worth $131,000, said Chair Brian Meyer.

Applicants must be residents of Western New York, Northwestern Pennsylvania or Southern Ontario attending accredited colleges in the U.S. or Canada that offer courses to enhance journalism training. Residents outside the chapter area who attend colleges in Western New York are also eligible. Undergraduates, graduate students and working journalists may apply.

Applicants must submit evidence of competence in writing, broadcasting or related journalistic skills; a brief statement outlining their motivation and evidence of a commitment to a journalism career; and two letters of recommendation from an instructor or supervisor in the student’s field of major interest. An explanation of financial need also is desirable.

For more information and to access the application, visit: https://www.facebook.com/spjscholarshipbuffalo/

For questions, contact Annemarie Franczyk at amfranczyk@verizon.net or call her at (716) 239-5571. Applications must be postmarked by April 30.

