Joseph A. Gramaglia sworn in as Buffalo Police commissioner

Joseph A. Gramaglia, a 25-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, was sworn in Monday as the department's 42nd police commissioner by Mayor Byron W. Brown during a ceremony at the mayor's office in City Hall.

Gramaglia replaces former Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood, who retired Feb. 25 after 38 years in the department and four years as commissioner. Brown's choice of Gramaglia to succeed Lockwood was unanimously approved in a confirmation hearing by the Buffalo Common Council on March 2.

"As I considered the kind of leader our city needs to take the Buffalo Police Department to the next level of excellence and professionalism, it was immediately clear Deputy Commissioner Gramaglia is the best candidate," Brown said, citing Gramaglia's "proven skills and temperament, as well as the level of respect that he's built among the ranks" of the department.

The new police commissioner thanked Brown, the command staff and the Common Council for having faith in him to lead the department.