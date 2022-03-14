Joseph A. Gramaglia sworn in as Buffalo Police commissioner

Joseph A. Gramaglia, a 25-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, was sworn in Monday as the department's 42nd police commissioner by Mayor Byron W. Brown during a ceremony at the mayor's office in City Hall.
Gramaglia replaces former Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood, who retired Feb. 25 after 38 years in the department and four years as commissioner. Brown's choice of Gramaglia to succeed Lockwood was unanimously approved in a confirmation hearing by the Buffalo Common Council on March 2.
Gramaglia, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, served as deputy commissioner under Byron Lockwood, who retired as police commissioner after 38 years with BPD.
"As I considered the kind of leader our city needs to take the Buffalo Police Department to the next level of excellence and professionalism, it was immediately clear Deputy Commissioner Gramaglia is the best candidate," Brown said, citing Gramaglia's "proven skills and temperament, as well as the level of respect that he's built among the ranks" of the department.
The new police commissioner thanked Brown, the command staff and the Common Council for having faith in him to lead the department.
"When I say lead, it's a group effort. It takes everybody standing before you," he said of the senior staff that was present for the ceremony. "It takes everybody not here – patrol officers, our professional civilian staff, our detectives. This is a large group effort, and we will work very hard, as we have done, to make this a safe city."
Byron Lockwood, 63, retires at the end of this week and talked about his career. He has served as commissioner for the last four years, during which he focused growing relationships between the police and the public.
Gramaglia started in the Patrol Division in 1996. He was promoted to captain in the Investigative Services Homicide Division in 2013, before rising to the post of deputy commissioner in 2018.
For the past four years, Gramaglia has managed all police operations and detective divisions, including district chiefs, chiefs of detectives, 12 captains, about 80 lieutenants, more than 530 patrol officers, 102 detectives and the Intelligence Unit of the Buffalo Police Department, Brown said.
"And, on a daily basis, he has worked to reduce crime and increase safety for Buffalo's residents, businesses and visitors by employing the community based strategies and the principles of 21st century policing, and my administration's 2020 Buffalo Reform Agenda," Brown added.
In recent years, Gramaglia has become a familiar face to Buffalo residents, often serving as spokesman for the police department during high profile criminal incidents, most recently after the stabbing of a 14-year-old student and shooting of a school security officer at McKinley High School.
After being sworn in by the mayor, the new police commissioner administered the oath of office to First Deputy Commissioner Barbara Lark, Deputy Commissioner Alphonso Wright and C District Chief Robert E. Lee.