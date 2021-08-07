Joint state effort to dig more deeply into Covid-19 variants in Western New York

“I predict we're going to see a fair amount of Delta, based on the rate at which cases have been increasing in the last few weeks,” she said.

The earliest variants of concern sequenced at UB were B.1.427 and B.1.429, both of the Epsilon lineage, first discovered in California.

“That was not really observed in any great extent in most of the rest of the state,” Surtees said.

The B.1.526 variant, first found last November in New York City, did not yield many sequenced results on this side of the state. Soon, the British Alpha variant dominated in both regions, she said, but mutations in Western New York made for a slightly different version of the variant.

“We have multiple people with these with these very unique signatures,” she said.

Sequencing samples from more counties may yield other differences, she said. They also could find variants of concern circulating in other parts of the world – or a new one emerging.

The latest threat