Joint state effort to dig more deeply into Covid-19 variants in Western New York

A University at Buffalo lab will share a $20 million infusion to identify more Covid-19 variants as part of a partnership between the state and five specialized labs across New York.
The effort will help medical providers and the public learn more quickly when a new variant emerges, and which variants become dominant in more pockets of the state.
“It allows us to sequence more and to sequence more broadly,” said Jennifer Surtees, a UB biochemist who co-directs the university Genome, Environment and Microbiome Community of Excellence, or GEM.
Sequence data generated also will help build understanding of how different variants impact Covid-19 illness, therapies or vaccine evasion and efficacy, helping inform public health recommendations and interventions.
About 1% of positive test samples in Erie County have been sequenced since April 2020 at the UB Genomics and Bioinformatics lab on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The goal is to sequence up to 10% of samples from across the region and state.
Samples, which do not include the names of those tested, at first came solely from the Erie County Department of Health for about a year before Kaleida Health and Erie County Medical Center began to provide some in the spring.
The grant allows GEM to partner with KSL Diagnostics, a private lab that conducts Covid testing across western and central New York, giving health providers and researchers a greater understanding of the growing number of variants of concern in more communities.
UB can sequence up to 800 samples a week.
“We haven't had that many, especially in the last couple of months, but this funding will allow us to increase our capacity if needed,” Surtees said.
More than 2.2 million New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus that caused Covid-19 since the pandemic began, with the highest single-day number, 20,777, recorded Jan. 15. The numbers fell below 1,000 by early June, climbed above that threshold in mid-July and surpassed 3,000 daily cases by the end of last month.
The state Department of Health Wadsworth Center laboratory in Albany can sequence up to 90 positive coronavirus test samples a day to find variants.
“To date, the Delta variant has been found approximately 1,371 times thus far,” spokesman Jeffrey Hammond said. “Wadsworth has sequenced approximately 13,570 virus samples statewide.”
Results from the partner laboratories become part of the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data, which fosters worldwide understanding of the role variants play during related pandemics.
WNY is unique
The Delta variant, first discovered in India last December, now accounts for more than 80% of Covid-related samples sequenced in the U.S., and has been detected in more than 130 countries, according to the Global Virus Network. The variant carries a viral load up to 1,260 times higher than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and is more than twice as transmissible.
A growing number of sequenced cases across the U.S., however, shows how the spread of variants can differ. That can be true across a state or region, Surtees said, which is why more sequencing will help with prevention and treatment.
The Delta variant accounts for 70% of cases in New York State, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alpha variant, first discovered in Britain, accounts for 7%; the Gamma variant, from Brazil, almost 6%. Other lineages make up the rest.
“What we have learned that the lineages we observe here in Western New York or Erie County, particularly the profile of variants of concern, is actually pretty unique to this region,” Surtees said. “It highlights the importance of doing regional surveillance.”
The UB team – which includes a lab manager, two technicians and three bioinformatics analysis specialists – first found the Delta variant circulating in Erie County in early May. At that time, the British variant was dominant. More cases began to trickle in by late that month, then samples dried up for a few weeks. Additional samples collected in June and July were sequenced last week and results are expected this week, Surtees said.
“I predict we're going to see a fair amount of Delta, based on the rate at which cases have been increasing in the last few weeks,” she said.
The earliest variants of concern sequenced at UB were B.1.427 and B.1.429, both of the Epsilon lineage, first discovered in California.
“That was not really observed in any great extent in most of the rest of the state,” Surtees said.
The B.1.526 variant, first found last November in New York City, did not yield many sequenced results on this side of the state. Soon, the British Alpha variant dominated in both regions, she said, but mutations in Western New York made for a slightly different version of the variant.
“We have multiple people with these with these very unique signatures,” she said.
Sequencing samples from more counties may yield other differences, she said. They also could find variants of concern circulating in other parts of the world – or a new one emerging.
The latest threat
The Delta variant has proven more transmissible than the original virus though its lethal force remains unclear because of the power of vaccines, and better treatments now than earlier in the pandemic, said Dr. Chet Fox, chief medical officer with Urban Family Practice and professor emeritus with the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
The latest national bump in Covid-19 cases has wrought most of its damage on the unvaccinated, including the young. Several southern states, including Florida and Louisiana, are recording more children hospitalized than during any point of the pandemic, though deaths among the young remain rare.
Covid-related hospitalizations at Oishei Children’s Hospital have remained low throughout the pandemic, said Elizabeth Ortolani, speaking for Kaleida Health. No more than two patients were hospitalized on any day last week, compared with two to eight during the last uptick in regional pandemic cases in early spring.
Nearly 70% of adults in New York have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. The percentage in Erie County with at least one dose surpasses that percentage and in Allegany County is less than 50%; other regional counties fall in between.
The Buffalo News spoke with doctors and experts about what to expect as the variants proliferate across the U.S.
Surtees encouraged those who haven’t received a second mRNA vaccine to do so because it will better protect them from hospitalization or death should they contract a variant of concern.
“If you decrease the ability to mutate,” Fox added, “the virus will go away.”
UB is among five labs working with the Wadsworth Center in Albany, as well as SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, Cornell University in Ithaca, University of Rochester Medical Center and New York Medical College north of New York City.
UB and Cornell have offered to sequence samples from Long Island.
Surtees credited UB investment in genomics and bioinformatics in making support possible in the region and statewide.
Participating labs will be paid $150 to sequence each test sample. The rate includes indirect expenses borne by related universities, as well as the cost of sequencing and bioinformatics analysis. It also will be used to upload findings as part of a new state repository to help those treating Covid-19 patients better understand which variants are circulating in their area and what measures can best address symptoms.
Such work nationally has helped determine that the California variant was able to defeat one of two monoclonal antibodies given to high-risk patients after diagnosis, in attempts to prevent hospitalization.
“If you want to try to make conclusions about whether or not a particular lineage is more transmissible, or causes more disease or different disease,” Surtees said, “the more examples you have, the stronger your conclusions can be.”
