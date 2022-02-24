Joint effort launched to diversify Cheektowaga police force

State, school and law-enforcement officials are launching a program meant to bring more officers of color into the Cheektowaga Police Department.
This effort aims to get more Cheektowaga Central High School students from diverse backgrounds interested in a career in policing and to better prepare them to fulfill the stringent requirements to join the department.
Cheektowaga students who take part in the program would graduate with credits toward a criminal justice degree from Hilbert College, a partner in the effort. Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, obtained $75,000 in state funds for the initiative, which could get underway next school year and serve as a pilot program for other communities.
"To improve diversity and confidence in our police departments, we need new approaches that engage the next generation of officers," Wallace said at a news conference Thursday afternoon in the high school.
Nationally and locally, diversity in police departments has lagged – including on the 124-member Cheektowaga police force that has just one Black officer and one Latino officer. The program also seeks to boost the number of women in the department, which has 17 female officers, as well as to recruit more officers from low-income households.
"As our community has become more diverse, the Cheektowaga Police Department has struggled to attract a more diverse candidate pool," Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said.
Between 2009 and 2019, Buffalo police officers as a group got whiter, despite efforts to diversify the force.
The Buffalo News last year reported on the difficulties many police agencies in Erie and Niagara counties have in recruiting Black, Latino, Asian American and other officers of color. The level of minority officers in many departments is well below their representation in the communities they patrol.
For example, Cheektowaga has 89,900 people, just under 82% are white, 12% are Black, about 3% are Latino and 2% are Asian, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
Police administrators have offered numerous reasons why they struggle to diversify their departments. They point to requirements that candidates live in the community where they would serve, score highly on a Civil Service exam and pass a physical fitness test as all being obstacles for recruits from underrepresented backgrounds.
Gould said one previous diversity effort in Cheektowaga – allowing candidates from other communities to take the exam on condition they move to the town within six months – ended up bringing in a less-diverse pool of police recruits.
Wallace and the other officials touting the initiative say it's vital to try to diversify the pipeline of future officers and to begin to do that as early as possible. That's why they're starting with Cheektowaga Central High School sophomores.
The school district is even more diverse than the town as a whole, said Superintendent Steven L. Wright, with 48% of students white, 42% Black and 10% from other backgrounds.
Beginning their sophomore year, students will have a chance to directly engage with Cheektowaga police; take elective classes in civics, forensics and other topics; and prepare to score well on a written police exam and pass the physical fitness test, said Principal Karin Cyganovich, who is working with Police Lt. Jeffrey Schmidt to develop the curriculum.
If students continue to take the dual-enrollment courses through their senior years, they can graduate with up to 18 college credits. The credits can shave as much as one semester off an associate's or bachelor's degree at Hilbert College, said Martin Floss, a professor of criminal justice.
They're also transferrable to other schools. Cheektowaga police must have 60 college credits, although military service can reduce the number required, Gould said.
Byron Lockwood, 63, retires at the end of this week and talked about his career. He has served as commissioner for the last four years, during which he focused growing relationships between the police and the public.
It's important to get more officers of color in Cheektowaga and elsewhere because, Wallace and others said, research shows people are more likely to trust law enforcement when the police they encounter look more like them.
This can mean more victims reporting crimes and more witnesses to crimes cooperating with police investigations, Wallace said.
"When we improve trust in our police, everyone benefits," she said.
The program awaits School Board approval and could start up as soon as this coming school year. Even the earliest participants in the program would be years away from earning their badges. They aren't eligible to take the Civil Service exam until they're 19 and can't join the department until they're 21.
"This is a seed, and we're planting it," Gould said.