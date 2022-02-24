Joint effort launched to diversify Cheektowaga police force

The school district is even more diverse than the town as a whole, said Superintendent Steven L. Wright, with 48% of students white, 42% Black and 10% from other backgrounds.

Beginning their sophomore year, students will have a chance to directly engage with Cheektowaga police; take elective classes in civics, forensics and other topics; and prepare to score well on a written police exam and pass the physical fitness test, said Principal Karin Cyganovich, who is working with Police Lt. Jeffrey Schmidt to develop the curriculum.

If students continue to take the dual-enrollment courses through their senior years, they can graduate with up to 18 college credits. The credits can shave as much as one semester off an associate's or bachelor's degree at Hilbert College, said Martin Floss, a professor of criminal justice.

They're also transferrable to other schools. Cheektowaga police must have 60 college credits, although military service can reduce the number required, Gould said.

It's important to get more officers of color in Cheektowaga and elsewhere because, Wallace and others said, research shows people are more likely to trust law enforcement when the police they encounter look more like them.