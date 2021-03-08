Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments in Niagara Falls disappear in 19 minutes

For about 200 lucky senior citizens, Monday was the day they've been waiting for, to obtain a Covid-19 vaccination appointment in Niagara Falls.

For others, the frustration continues.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced to the media Monday morning that it would post a link on its website at 2:30 p.m. for a "limited number" of Covid-19 vaccination appointments, reserved for those age 65 and over.

In 19 minutes, all the appointments were gone, medical center spokesman Patrick J. Bradley said.

The medical center received a small allocation of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday.

"We'll going to be announcing more clinics as the vaccine becomes available," Bradley said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The shots will be given at a clinic to be held Wednesday afternoon in the Niagara Falls Community Education Center, formerly the 60th Street School.

Meanwhile, Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton, who had announced last week that he expected to reserve up to 6,500 doses of vaccine for a clinic this week in Lockport, said Monday he's been told by state Health Department officials that he will receive only 800 doses.