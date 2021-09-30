John Rigas, disgraced cable tycoon, former Sabres owner, dies at 96

He often told people he was just a small town guy who enjoyed helping people. But Mr. Rigas also lived extravagantly, with the help of Adelphia funds. Prosecutors said he took cash advances of $1 million a month.

Mr. Rigas built a 10,000-acre compound outside town, Wending Creek Farm, for himself and his family and turned it into an agricultural showcase. A $20 million golf course was being installed on the farm when he was indicted. He also traveled in a Gulfstream jet that he purchased from King Hussein of Jordan. And in 1994, he bid $85 million to buy the Pittsburgh Pirates, but was turned down because the offer involved too much debt.

For all his business success, however, federal prosecutors carefully built a case against him in the early 2000s at a time when corporate greed ran rampant through the upper echelon of U.S. business. When he and his sons were arrested at their Manhattan apartment in 2002, they were paraded in handcuffs before an early morning phalanx of reporters and photographers – prompting even President George W. Bush to weigh in.

“This government will investigate, will arrest and will prosecute corporate executives who break the law, and the Justice Department took action today,” Bush said of Rigas' arrest. “Today was a day of action and a day of accomplishment in Washington, D.C.”