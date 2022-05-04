John P. 'Scanoots' Scanlon, 83, top Griffin aide and friend

Aug. 2, 1938 – April 28, 2022

Few people dominated local politics as masterfully as James D. Griffin, the late four-term mayor of Buffalo still recalled as a symbol of the city's blue-collar spirit.

But he didn't get there alone. Along the way Griffin surrounded himself with a coterie of close friends, many of whom shared his roots in the Old First Ward and South Buffalo. And few experienced a closer relationship with the mayor than John P. "Scanoots" Scanlon, the Old First Ward native who served as one of Griffin's top political lieutenants while becoming an unassuming power broker in his own right.

Mr. Scanlon died April 28 in his South Buffalo home, just after watching his beloved New York Yankees on television. He was 83.

Griffin's inner circle at times featured its share of colorful characters and hangers-on, but Mr. Scanlon stood apart, rising to the top from his own niche as a streetwise pol. Though he never graduated from high school, Mr. Scanlon emerged as one of the masterminds of Griffin's political operation, controlling much of the mayor's patronage. And as Zone 2 Democratic chairman, state Democratic committee member, and through his First Ward Democratic Club, Mr. Scanlon managed all things political in the mayor's home turf.

Rep. Brian Higgins recalled it all in a 2021 Buffalo News column about the role of Mr. Scanlon's son –- South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon – during Mayor Byron W. Brown's re-election. Higgins said the Council member naturally inherited the skills of his father.

“He was Griffin’s guy, the undisputed leader of his political organization – and very, very smart,” he said of the elder Scanlon. “He knew where the big families were and the needs of the big families. That’s a lost art."

Ray Hill, the late News columnist, often focused on Mr. Scanlon and Griffin's inner circle, writing in 1991: "Scanoots loves the mayor and pardons and absolves him when he is not mayoral, but he dares even to admonish the emperor when he has no clothes."

Mr. Scanlon was no stranger to controversy, drawing his share of criticism for an old-fashioned ward heeler approach as Griffin's patronage czar. The News reported in 1992 that he would call in sick but attend meetings of the Auditorium and Stadium Board. Another account noted that not only did Mr. Scanlon hold a city job, but so did his wife, four of his adult children and his brother.

"They all needed jobs," Mr. Scanlon explained.

Others questioned his ability to hold multiple jobs, including as a scooper on the city's waterfront and aide to the late County Legislator Michael A. Fitzpatrick.

But Mr. Scanlon never took a major post for himself, working mostly as a city laborer. Still, he headed the city's Aud Board and was vice chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee – all part of the Griffin political operation largely apart from organization Democrats. After Griffin left office, Scanlon became a supporter of new Mayor Anthony M. Masiello.

Son of the late John and Loretta Bannister Scanlon, he attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help School where he first developed his considerable basketball skills. When drafted into the Army and stationed in Germany, he was assigned to the Army's Berlin Bears and played basketball throughout Europe.

In 1965 he married Paula Kuntz, whom he accompanied on a first date to a St. Patrick's Day party at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

In a nod to his Old First Ward roots, Mr. Scanlon was named grand marshal of the Old Neighborhood Parade in 2009. Soon after, he suffered a debilitating stroke that limited his movement and speech for the rest of his life. But Council Member Christopher Scanlon noted that just 11 months after the stroke, he walked the 5 miles of the annual Shamrock Run as part of his rehabilitation routine.

In the eulogy he delivered at his father's Tuesday funeral, Christopher Scanlon observed that his father had at one time emerged as a powerful figure in local politics, despite his humble beginnings.

"My father was blessed to be in a position to help countless people," the Council member said. "He helped as many as he could, and never asked for anything in return for himself. He would simply tell people to work hard, and they now have to help Jimmy Griffin."

Besides his wife and son, Mr. Scanlon is survived by five other sons: John, Mark, Michael, Brian and Patrick, a daughter, Kara; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters, Mary Grandy and Ann Parot; and a brother, James.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Tuesday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

