Erie County's district attorney has dug in against an effort to remove his office from prosecuting G. Steven Pigeon's child rape case.

Last month, the defense attorney for Pigeon filed a motion asking for a special prosecutor because of "conflicts" between Pigeon and District Attorney John J. Flynn.

In court papers filed last week, Flynn's office called the assertions by Rochester-based defense attorney James Nobles "so provably false they can be refuted by a Google search or just simple common sense."

"This public attempt to smear the reputation of the district attorney and remove the Erie County District Attorney's Office from this case results in more harm than a mere political dispute," Assistant District Attorney Cathleen M. Roemer said in the court filing. "At the heart of this case there is a child victim who suffers as a result of this public banter and whose welfare will be affected by any further delay of trial."

Nobles said in an earlier court filing that Pigeon "has been denied the fundamental due process of an impartially motivated and disinterested prosecutor," asserting Flynn has "actual prejudice and animosity" toward Pigeon, 62.

The formerly politically influential Pigeon sometimes supported Flynn's opponents or failed to support Flynn's candidacy, snubs which have led to long-standing "antagonistic personal and political relationships and rivalries," Pigeon's attorney said.

Nobles' motion for appointing a special prosecutor is scheduled to be heard today in State Supreme Court.

Pigeon was charged in December 2021 with sexually assaulting a child younger than 11 between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2016. He was indicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree sexual abuse and child endangerment. He is scheduled to go on trial in December. Pigeon has denied the accusations.

According to Nobles, the relationship between Pigeon and Flynn turned sour when Flynn requested but did not receive Pigeon's help in obtaining multiple positions, including Erie County DA in 2008, a judgeship on the State Court of Claims and undersecretary of the U.S. Navy.

"If it was really the desire of his office to put this case and this alleged victim first, they would remove themselves from the fray and allow this case to move forward without any conflict, any future possibility of thereof, or even the appearance of impropriety," Nobles said in a new court filing.

Roemer pointed to inaccuracies and "many instances" in which Nobles' affidavits conflict with the affidavits the defense gathered to support its assertion of Flynn's animosity toward Pigeon.

One defense affidavit said Flynn served as the Tonawanda town prosecutor, while another states that Flynn served as town attorney.

"Neither is correct," she said. "John Flynn ran for and later served as a Tonawanda Town Board member during that time period."

Two defense exhibits – a statement from donor Hormoz Mansouri and the affidavit from political operative Kristy Mazurek – also directly conflict, according to the filing from the District Attorney's Office.

Mazurek said that after a 2015 meeting between Flynn and Pigeon, she saw both at some of the Buffalo Sabres games in Mansouri's suite, and "the animosity was obvious."

"According to Mansouri's affidavit, that is impossible," Roemer said. "Mansouri states that the last time John Flynn was invited to his Sabre's game box was May of 2010. It is also noteworthy that Mansouri has no specific memory of Flynn and the defendant being in the box at the same time, let alone showing animosity."

Roemer called the majority of Nobles' assertions "self-serving, unsubstantiated hearsay allegations."

She also called into question a statement from longtime Pigeon associate Gary D. Parenti, offered as a defense exhibit, concerning a meeting between Flynn and Pigeon over the Navy position.

"Gary Parenti references a meeting, but never alleges that he was present or has any personal knowledge about what occurred or whether a meeting really occurred at all," she said. "His affidavit is either pure hearsay from an unknown source or completely fabricated. There is no basis for the assertion that John Flynn was angry or that the meeting ended poorly."

The only non-hearsay facts concerning that meeting are provided by Mansouri, and "they are devoid of a reference to any conflict occurring," Roemer said.

"Mansouri states that he spoke directly to (Pigeon) about the meeting and (Pigeon) stated that they had discussed a position, which was 'a big ask.' Mansouri does not state that the meeting ended with ill feelings or animosity between Flynn and Pigeon, nor does Mansouri say that the defendant told him the meeting had any such conflict," Roemer said.

While the prosecution says Flynn wasn't angry, Nobles countered in his court papers, "they do not back away from the fact that Flynn did meet with (Pigeon) for the sole purpose of trying to become the under secretary of the Navy – a position which he very clearly does not hold and has never held."