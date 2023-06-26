Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn was named president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York at the group's annual summer conference in Saratoga Springs, which was attended by more 100 district attorneys and their executive staffs.

In a statement, Flynn expressed his gratitude to the members of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York for their confidence in selecting him to represent the group.

"We became prosecutors to protect the rights of our citizens, to create safer communities, and to obtain justice for the victims of crime," Flynn said. "I look forward to representing my fellow district attorneys and to having a voice on criminal justice-related issues that impact the citizens of this state."

The association also installed a new executive board. Prosecutors who attended the conference discussed issues facing their offices, including recruitment and retention challenges, solutions for complying with discovery in an efficient and timely manner, and ethics and training.

Flynn currently serves as president of the National District Attorneys Association and will be stepping down from that position next month when his one-year term expires.

