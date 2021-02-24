 Skip to main content
John Garcia launches GOP primary campaign for Erie County sheriff
0 comments

John Garcia launches GOP primary campaign for Erie County sheriff

Erie County Sheriff's Office

The retirement of Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard has led to a complicated election scenario for those hoping to be his replacement.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

Republican John Garcia said today he will wage a primary campaign for Erie County sheriff, further clouding an already complicated election scenario.

"After a 25-year career with the Buffalo Police Department, now is the right time to seek this office," he said this morning. "I was not the endorsed candidate, but I'll let the Republican voters decide who is the best candidate."

The Erie County GOP earlier this month bypassed Garcia and endorsed Karen Healy-Case, a retired Buffalo Police Department lieutenant. But Garcia, backed by several influential Republican figures and a healthy campaign fund, said he feels confident about taking his case to Republican voters and ultimately the November general election.

He also said he will soon reach out to Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo to seek a reversal of his party's backing for Healy-Case. The possibility looms that a successful Garcia effort could result in split opposition of Garcia on the GOP line and Healy-Case on Conservative against expected Democratic nominee Brian Gould, assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Gun rights advocate Steve Felano has already promised to run in the Republican primary, while Detective Lt. Ted DiNoto of the Amherst Police Department will wage an independent bid.

The Working Families line, meanwhile, still remains unfilled. Party spokesman Dave Chudy said this morning that officials remain undecided between two announced Democrats – Gould and activist Myles L. Carter. But he also noted that another Democrat -- former Buffalo Deputy Commissioner Kimberly L. Beaty -- could merit consideration should she rejoin the race after dropping out last week.

0 comments

