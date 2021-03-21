John Askey to retire after 14 years as Amherst police chief

John C. Askey, who has served as Amherst police chief since 2007 after following his father into the department and its top job, is retiring effective April 2.
Askey told Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa of his intention to retire about a year ago but agreed to stay on through the end of 2020 to help the department manage the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Kulpa, who praised the outgoing chief for his leadership and service to the town.
"I don't know that there is a more professional chief of police or department head in all of Western New York," Kulpa said, calling Askey a mentor and valued advisor. He planned to announced Askey's retirement at Monday's Town Board meeting.
The town has not yet selected Askey's replacement but is likely to make the appointment at the April 5 Town Board meeting. Board members are meeting one-on-one with the three candidates who scored highest on the Civil Service exam for the chief's position, Kulpa said.
The three are captains within the department that serves upstate New York's largest suburb: Michael J. Camilleri, who oversees administration services; Scott P. Chamberlin, who is responsible for investigative services; and Stephen J. McGonagle, a patrol division manager.
"All three would have my confidence," Kulpa said, adding officials want to take their time in making this decision.
Two of the candidates are the sons of former police chiefs from other suburban departments. Camilleri's father, Samuel A. Jr., served as Kenmore police chief and Chamberlin's father, Bruce D., served as Cheektowaga police chief.
Askey joined the department as a patrol officer in 1987. His father, John B., served as chief from 1989 to 1999, when he ended his 35-year career.
The younger Askey was promoted to lieutenant in 1993, taking on the supervision of field training for new recruits and command of the emergency response team. He was promoted to captain in 1999 and assistant chief in 2006.
He received a number of awards over his career, including for overseeing the department's response to the devastating 2006 October Storm. The Amherst Police Club granted Askey its 2020 Captain Donald C. Kieffer Leadership Award.
During his tenure as chief, the Town of Amherst opened a training complex and community policing center in a former Harley-Davidson dealership in Eggertsville.
Askey, who could not be reached for comment on Saturday, earned $174,860 in 2020, according to payroll records obtained by SeeThroughNY. His replacement would start at a lower salary, Kulpa said.
The Amherst Police Department, with headquarters on John James Audubon Parkway next to the Town Court, as of last year had 154 sworn officers along with 35 full- and part-time civilian workers.