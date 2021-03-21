John Askey to retire after 14 years as Amherst police chief

John C. Askey, who has served as Amherst police chief since 2007 after following his father into the department and its top job, is retiring effective April 2.

Askey told Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa of his intention to retire about a year ago but agreed to stay on through the end of 2020 to help the department manage the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Kulpa, who praised the outgoing chief for his leadership and service to the town.

"I don't know that there is a more professional chief of police or department head in all of Western New York," Kulpa said, calling Askey a mentor and valued advisor. He planned to announced Askey's retirement at Monday's Town Board meeting.

The town has not yet selected Askey's replacement but is likely to make the appointment at the April 5 Town Board meeting. Board members are meeting one-on-one with the three candidates who scored highest on the Civil Service exam for the chief's position, Kulpa said.

The three are captains within the department that serves upstate New York's largest suburb: Michael J. Camilleri, who oversees administration services; Scott P. Chamberlin, who is responsible for investigative services; and Stephen J. McGonagle, a patrol division manager.