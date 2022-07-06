Joel Giambra withdraws from State Senate race

Joel A. Giambra, who loomed as a major competitor for the State Senate this year, withdrew today from the Republican Party's Aug. 23 primary by declaring he can no longer associate with a party that "still worships Donald Trump."

“I cannot stand with party leaders who double down in their support of the NRA after yet another mass shooting; who applaud the decision to take away a woman’s right to choose and who encourage the elimination of LGBTQ rights," he said.

The former Erie County executive added he cannot continue with a party that just last week nominated for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County, a Trump supporter.

Giambra's announcement now paves the way for incumbent Sen. Edward A. Rath III of Amherst to win the Republican primary, though Giambra's name will remain on the ballot. It also sets up another major faceoff of incumbents in the November general election between Rath and Democrat Sean M. Ryan, after reapportionment lumped them into the same Senate district.

Giambra said today that he originally did not anticipate the redistricting process to result in a primary against Rath. Indeed, GOP and Conservative leaders bestowed their endorsement on Giambra last spring. But now, especially after Zeldin's victory in last week's gubernatorial primary, Giambra said he refuses to carry on with a GOP he says seems committed to much of the Trump agenda.

He lamented recent Supreme Court decisions overturning a New York law limiting the ability to carry concealed weapons as well as another decision nullifying the previous U.S. constitutional right to abortion. He said he fears Republicans will now seek a high court aiming to chip away at gay rights and previous decisions legalizing contraception.

"Obviously, the path to victory before reapportionment appeared as a good path, but now it appears to be a kamikaze mission," he said.

He said he had hoped for a gubernatorial primary victory by businessman Harry Wilson and the opportunity to run with a more moderate Republican. But Wilson finished last on June 28, and Giambra said he now recognizes that the overwhelming Zeldin victory represents the party's future course.

"It's gotten worse," he said. "Now I would have to campaign with Zeldin. And I don't think there is room in this party for a different voice – it is so polarized.

"I would have to go through a campaign on a team whose philosophy I don't believe in," he added. "My heart was not in it."

He said he plans to leave the GOP and register immediately as unaffiliated.

Though Giambra's name will remain on the primary ballot, he said today he will not actively campaign. Money was not a problem since about $400,000 remained in his old county executive account, he said.

Giambra unsuccessfully attempted to start an independent "Fusion Party" on which he planned a general election campaign in November. But he was able to collect only about 2,100 signatures of the required 3,000 by the Thursday deadline, a new requirement he labeled part of the "incumbent protection program."

"We came up short," he said. "We just didn't get the 3,000 signatures."