Joel Giambra seeks comeback in New York State Senate bid

"Who's representing people in the middle?" he asked Thursday. "Not many."

Giambra, 65, said his campaign will emphasize bringing "moderation and civility back to politics."

Analysis: Joel Giambra's sliver of opportunity Giambra is adopting an outright, no-holds-barred defiance of Trump’s grip on the party, right here in the former president’s home state.

Giambra has straddled political parties throughout his career. He served several terms in City Hall as a Democrat, beginning as Niagara Council member and then comptroller. He switched to the GOP in 1999 before running for county executive and defeating three-term incumbent Dennis T. Gorski. He opted against running again in 2007 after a turbulent second term marked by a host of financial difficulties for the county.

He has worked as a developer since and maintained many of his political connections as a lobbyist. With about $70,000 remaining in his old county executive campaign account, he now looks to take on an entrenched incumbent in Ryan in a district dominated by Democrats.

In another comeback attempt, Erie County Republicans Thursday backed former Buffalo Board of Education member Ralph R. Hernandez for the Assembly seat now held by Rivera.

