Joel Giambra seeks comeback in New York State Senate bid

Fifteen years after leaving office, former County Executive Joel A. Giambra is attempting a political comeback.
Giambra gained the endorsement of the Erie County Republican Party Thursday evening for the 60th Senate seat held by Democrat Sean M. Ryan.
"I've talked to every town chairman and there is a lot of excitement and enthusiasm," Giambra said. "And historically, I've always been able to attract Democratic support."
Giambra, who served two terms at the county helm after his first election in 1999, has been investigating several political possibilities in recent years. He actively sought the GOP nomination for governor in 2018, but gained little traction among party leaders. He has also mentioned state comptroller and lieutenant governor. And in 2020, he began seeking Republican support for the Assembly seat now held by Democrat Jonathan Rivera before he was sidelined by health problems.
Former Erie County Executive Joel A. Giambra is asking party leaders to open the GOP primary to unaffiliated voters.
Support Local Journalism
Now he is expected to target Ryan and Democrats' one-party rule of New York, joining an increasing chorus of Republicans expected to criticize Albany's response to rising crime rates.
"Who's representing people in the middle?" he asked Thursday. "Not many."
Giambra, 65, said his campaign will emphasize bringing "moderation and civility back to politics."
Giambra is adopting an outright, no-holds-barred defiance of Trump’s grip on the party, right here in the former president’s home state.
Giambra has straddled political parties throughout his career. He served several terms in City Hall as a Democrat, beginning as Niagara Council member and then comptroller. He switched to the GOP in 1999 before running for county executive and defeating three-term incumbent Dennis T. Gorski. He opted against running again in 2007 after a turbulent second term marked by a host of financial difficulties for the county.
He has worked as a developer since and maintained many of his political connections as a lobbyist. With about $70,000 remaining in his old county executive campaign account, he now looks to take on an entrenched incumbent in Ryan in a district dominated by Democrats.
In another comeback attempt, Erie County Republicans Thursday backed former Buffalo Board of Education member Ralph R. Hernandez for the Assembly seat now held by Rivera.