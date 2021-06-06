Jobs and job training are first programs to benefit from Buffalo's federal stimulus

"Our goal is to provide paid opportunities to over 1,900 young people this year, and then gradually add more over the next two years, with the goal of reaching full employment for our young people," Brown said. "We want to provide our youth with the employable skills and career pathways that will last them a lifetime."

The city also will expand stipends for academic enrichment. The program, in partnership with the SAS Institute, will offer participants an opportunity take a virtual data science course this year, laying the foundation for additional coursework.

The city also will allocate $1 million to the Northland Workforce Training Center for a scholarship program for Black and brown city residents. The money will support the direct and indirect costs associated with the job training program, including tuition, remedial education, transportation and child care.

Brown said residents of color make up only 20% of the region's advanced manufacturing workforce, yet there are thousands of job vacancies.

Stephen Tucker, president and CEO of the Northland Workforce Training Center, said 500 people have enrolled since the center opened in 2018, and 64% have graduated. Of the graduates, 81% have been placed in jobs with average salaries of about $36,000. He said the graduation rate is double the national average.