Jobs and job training are first programs to benefit from Buffalo's federal stimulus

Expanding the Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program and financing scholarships to the Northland Workforce Training Center are among the first initiatives to be funded with federal stimulus money in Buffalo.
Mayor Byron W. Brown unveiled the initiatives and announced a public participation process Sunday morning at the training center.
Brown is setting up the "Transformation Fund," which will be the vehicle the city uses to channel $331 million from the American Rescue Plan. Buffalo received about half the money, $166 million, last week.
"Our plan is to totally transform Buffalo, embracing the success of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, by planning to make our city the kind of home we have consistently worked to achieve, but never before had the resources to complete," Brown said.
Brown said four principles, or pillars, of his plan to transform the social and economic landscape are people, places, progress and prosperity.
Starting this year, the summer youth program will no longer be limited to the summer months, with openings for an additional 200 young people.
"If you want to transform the city you have to start and include the youth," said Community Services Commissioner Otis T. Barker Sr.
The mayor said there are about 42,000 Buffalo residents between the ages of 14 and 21, and as many as 40% of them live in poverty.
"Our goal is to provide paid opportunities to over 1,900 young people this year, and then gradually add more over the next two years, with the goal of reaching full employment for our young people," Brown said. "We want to provide our youth with the employable skills and career pathways that will last them a lifetime."
The city also will expand stipends for academic enrichment. The program, in partnership with the SAS Institute, will offer participants an opportunity take a virtual data science course this year, laying the foundation for additional coursework.
The city also will allocate $1 million to the Northland Workforce Training Center for a scholarship program for Black and brown city residents. The money will support the direct and indirect costs associated with the job training program, including tuition, remedial education, transportation and child care.
Brown said residents of color make up only 20% of the region's advanced manufacturing workforce, yet there are thousands of job vacancies.
Stephen Tucker, president and CEO of the Northland Workforce Training Center, said 500 people have enrolled since the center opened in 2018, and 64% have graduated. Of the graduates, 81% have been placed in jobs with average salaries of about $36,000. He said the graduation rate is double the national average.
"This investment from the city and from Mayor Brown will allow us to do more outreach, more recruiting, more resources for people from this community," Tucker said.
Brown also said residents can give their opinions on how to spend the stimulus money by filling out a survey on the city website or by calling 311 and answering survey questions with an operator. They can also leave general comments at the end of the survey. Comments will be accepted until July 30.