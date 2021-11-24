 Skip to main content
Jim Kelly, Cami Clune to appear at Seneca casino tree-lighting events
Jim Kelly, Cami Clune to appear at Seneca casino tree-lighting events

2021 Jim Kelly Football Camp and Clinic

Jim Kelly at his annual camp at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly will appear Thursday at a holiday tree lighting event outside the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls.

Cami Clune The Voice

Cami Clune.

Cami Clune, the Amherst singer who appeared on the popular TV show "The Voice," will perform at the Niagara Falls ceremony.

She also will sing Wednesday at another tree lighting outside the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca, according to an announcement from Seneca Gaming Corp.

Both events will begin at 5 p.m. The tree lighting ceremonies are open to the public, but masks will be required, in line with a Seneca policy announced Monday for all three of its casinos, including Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

The events also will be streamed on Facebook.

Clune is booked to perform with Vitamin D3 on Dec. 2 and 3 in the Bear's Den showroom at the Seneca Niagara Casino.

