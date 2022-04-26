JFK substitute teacher, athletic coach pleads guilty to child porn charges

A former substitute teacher and athletic coach in the Cheektowaga-Sloan School District has pleaded guilty to two charges related to child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Steven Gasiorek, 36, of Cheektowaga admitted to the receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor in a case before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny.

The charges include a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Gasiorek is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. July 27.

Investigators determined Gasiorek, while working for John F. Kennedy middle and high schools between 2014 and 2019, posed on Instagram as a female from California to communicate with and receive child pornography from minor males, 29 of whom have been identified following a forensic examination of 600 images and videos seized from Gasiorek's home during an FBI search, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who handled the case.

Posing as Instagram user LEXIGURL1015, Gasiorek knew the victims he engaged with were minors and admitted he was either a teacher or coach to some of the victims, Mango said. The victims were from Lancaster, Cheektowaga, Virginia, Texas and Florida.

Gasiorek was first arrested April 16, 2019, for possession of child pornography after Cheektowaga police found sexually explicit images of boys ages 11, 12 and 13 on Gasiorek's laptop, according to court papers, following a tip from Virginia law enforcement regarding a 14-year-old boy.

Gasiorek pleaded not guilty at the time and was ordered held in home confinement without access to the internet, with the exception of his parents' cellphones.

Charges against Gasiorek grew about a month later when a grand jury indictment revealed five more alleged victims claimed Gasiorek had used Instagram to solicit sexually explicit photos from them.

"He admitted he preyed on his own students and boys on his team," Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth R. Moellering told U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy on May 21, 2019.

The full investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Cheektowaga and West Seneca police departments, as well as a sheriff's office in Virginia.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

