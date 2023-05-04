The Jesuit priests who have staffed St. Michael Church in downtown Buffalo for more than 170 years will no longer reside in the church rectory and plan to cut back on their ministerial work there, prompting concerns about a dramatic reduction in Masses and other services.

The change, expected to happen this summer, is in concert with the diocese’s ongoing restructuring effort known as Road to Renewal, which is moving from concept into concrete plans for how Catholic parish life will be different in the not-so-distant future.

St. Michael Church is not closing. It will be part of a “family” of six downtown Catholic parishes led by a single pastor who has yet to be named.

But the Jesuits, who have been synonymous with the parish since its beginnings in 1851, will provide only “some sacramental ministry” at the church once the plan takes effect, according to a statement from the USA East Province of the Society of Jesus.

The planned changes at St. Michael are part of the diocese’s sweeping attempts to revitalize parish life amid huge financial challenges and a growing dearth of priests.

The diocese grouped 160 parishes into 36 families, based mostly on geography, and started its restructuring with six pilot families in early 2022. Each of those families, led by a single pastor, already have revised their Mass schedules and made changes to improve administrative efficiencies and boost the spiritual and social connection parishioners feel to their church communities.

Strong families of parishes with vibrant ministries will play a key role in ensuring that the Catholic faith continues to pass down from generation to generation, said the Rev. Bryan Zielenieski, who as the diocese’s vicar for renewal is spearheading the family of parishes plan.

Getting those families established soon is crucial, he added.

“When we look at some national studies that have been done, the next five years is the largest transfer in the United States, from one generation to the next, of religious values, family values and finances, essentially,” he said.

The diocese is trying to put the brakes on a precipitous slide over the past decade in how many of the estimated 500,000 local Catholics practice their faith. Data from the Catholic Leadership Institute showed 90,000 practicing households in the eight-county diocese in 2021, down from 130,000 in 2012.

Ten more families of parishes began operating under the new format in late 2022.

The rest – including St. Michael and other downtown area parishes St. Louis, Blessed Sacrament, St. Joseph Cathedral, Our Lady of Perpetual Help and St. Anthony of Padua as family No. 22 – will start operating by July 1.

A pastor has yet to be named for the family of downtown parishes, but it will not be a Jesuit.

Some Jesuit priests will move to the Loyola Hall residence at Canisius College, which continues to be run by the Society of Jesus. Others will be relocated elsewhere in the USA East Province.

Seven Jesuits reside in the St. Michael Church rectory. While many of them are elderly, they have remained active in celebrating Masses and hearing confessions, allowing the parish to offer many weekday and weekend liturgies.

The church still celebrates six Sunday Masses, the first at 7 a.m., the last at 7 p.m. St. Michael’s also hosts regular Novena services and daily exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.

Some parishioners worry the parish will lose its unique character with the Jesuits no longer living on site.

“My concern is this is a regional parish. It’s just not a downtown parish. You have people coming from all over the region to St. Michael’s because they like the way the Jesuits conduct and provide services in the Holy Sacraments,” said Craig E. Speers, a parishioner and usher.

Without a full-time Jesuit presence, Speers doesn’t see how St. Michael parish will be able to retain its current identity.

“It’s totally counterproductive. You don’t want to decrease services to parishioners and faithful Catholics. You want to increase services to the faithful,” he said.

Zielenieski said he understands the concerns, and he acknowledged that many parishes across the diocese are also dealing with reduced Mass times and other cutbacks in ministries because there simply are fewer priests available to celebrate liturgies.

The linking of separate parishes into families so far has not been without hiccups, said Zielenieski.

The mechanics of how parish families will be administered has been especially tricky, he said. Some have struggled to figure out how separate business offices will function together going forward and whether to share certain employees or create new positions.

"Administration takes a lot of time to work through," he said.

Parishioners in already formed families of parishes celebrated Holy Week and Easter a little bit differently this year. Instead of each parish trying to offer all their regular Holy Week services, the services were spread around among the multiple parishes in a family.

In Niagara County, for example, All Saints Church in Lockport hosted a Holy Thursday Mass, while St. Brendan in Newfane was the site of the Good Friday liturgy, Immaculate Conception in Ransomville held the Stations of the Cross and St. John the Baptist in Lockport offered the Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday night.

By bringing their resources together, those parishes were able to offer improved music ministry and outreach during Holy Week, and the services were very well attended, said Zielenieski.

"They had an energy and enthusiasm that people were commenting they hadn't seen in 50 years," he said. "That will bear fruit as we go forward."

St. Michael is the “last stand” in downtown where so many services are available at a single site, but due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control it, too, will have to change.

“I think people are grieving that,” Zielenieski said.

Religious orders, including the Jesuits, aren’t immune from the priest shortages, and the diocese has been working cooperatively with all of them to determine how their ministries fit within the Road to Renewal, said Zielenieski.

Jesuit priests still will work at St. Michael Church and within the family of downtown parishes, he added.

“As the family ramps up, the family will collaboratively decide, as they have in other families, how to provide ministry, the number of Masses, the confession schedule, et cetera,” said Joseph Martone, diocese spokesman.