WASHINGTON – Jessica Pegula’s week here began with a couple of twists: Last weekend, at the outset of the Mubadala Citi D.C. Open, she learned that she wouldn’t be competing for days. The combination of a small draw and a bye for the top seeds – Pegula is No. 4 in the world – meant she wouldn’t have a match till Thursday.

That created a few days of unexpected calm for Pegula, who is vying for her first Grand Slam tournament win at the U.S. Open in late August and September.

“I’m going to get almost a week of practice,” said Pegula, who would go on to win her first two matches in Washington before losing Saturday in the semifinals to Maria Sakkari, who is ranked ninth. Next on her schedule is Montreal, and then Cincinnati, before she heads to New York for the U.S. Open, which is tennis’ final Grand Slam event of the year.

“It kind of gets you in a good mindset to start a tournament swing,” Pegula added, “especially before a Slam.”

A few days off wasn’t Pegula’s only surprise last weekend. She also learned that her dad, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, was taking her mom, Kim, to the team’s training camp practice in Pittsford last Sunday. That’s head-turning, not only for the public, but also for the Pegula family.

Kim Pegula – the team’s 54-year-old co-owner and, until recently, president – suffered a cardiac arrest 14 months ago that resulted in brain damage. Since then, she has been recovering out of the public eye – until she was spotted watching practice from an SUV pulled up to the end zone at a St. John Fisher University field.

“I didn’t really know he was taking her to training camp,” Jessica Pegula told The News in an interview at her Washington hotel. “He was like, ‘We’re here at training camp, and she’s doing great.’ ”

Jessie, as her family calls her, said her mother’s recovery has, of late, included travel from her parents’ home in Florida to Western New York – where Kim is able to spend time with her parents, Ralph and Marilyn Kerr – and to Nashville, where her brother Gordon lives and runs the Pegulas’ record label, Black River Entertainment.

“Getting back and doing more normal things and trying to live a more normal life is part of her therapy and rehab,” she said. “Not just sitting inside and doing PT (physical therapy) for hours, which she does. Which is great, though, because we get to actually enjoy things with her.”

The Pegula family kept the specifics of Kim’s situation private for months, until Jessie described the medical episode and her mother’s condition in a February essay published on The Players’ Tribune website: Her mother went into cardiac arrest overnight at home in June 2022, and her sister, Kelly, administered CPR that kept Kim alive until medics arrived. “She saved her life,” Jessie wrote. “Even though she doesn’t like to take credit for this terrible situation, she absolutely saved her life, followed by the critical job performed by the paramedics who arrived and were able to restore a heartbeat.”

Kim Pegula was hospitalized for two weeks. Jessie wrote that doctors said “it was a miracle she was even on her way to recovery.” The family hasn’t publicly delved into detailed specifics of Kim’s condition, but Jessie wrote in February that her mother is “dealing with significant expressive aphasia” – communication issues – “and significant memory issues. She can read, write, and understand pretty well, but she has trouble finding the words to respond.”

In April, before a public prayer service for Kim, her father, Ralph Kerr, told The News that she promised her parents, “I’m fighting and I will continue to fight.”

During an interview last week, Jessie Pegula noted that the positive words from her father about Kim’s visit to training camp were encouraging. “It’s like, ‘Oh, maybe it was the right time,’ ” she said.

Here are excerpts from that interview, lightly edited for space and clarity:

Is this the most intense month of your tennis year?

Pegula: Definitely, going into the U.S. Open is always so busy and so hectic, just with media obligations and things going on. Some stuff I want to do, some stuff I don’t want to do. Even this week, I had quite a bit to do before this tournament here, and probably in Cincinnati, there’ll be quite a bit to do as well. Or even Montreal, just because again, they kind of love all the lead-up stuff going into a Slam. They like to get a lot of content. I feel like people ask me to do a lot of things. I tend to say yes a lot, but then I like to use it to get out of things that I really, really don’t want to do. So I’m always like, “I did everything on Sunday. Can I get out of this Tuesday?”

You’ve been ranked in the top three or four in the world for the last couple of years. Have you noticed the demands on your time going up?

Pegula: Last year was quite a bit too, but this year is the same, if not more. I definitely feel like I have to be careful with my schedule more and be a little bit more aware of what I’m saying yes to.

During your media availability last Sunday, at the start of the tournament here, you were asked about your mom visiting the Bills’ training camp practice in Rochester. You called it a “next step for us as a family” and used the word “if” when talking about whether your family was ready for her to do it.

Pegula: That was the next step. It’s like, OK, people are going to see her. People are going to react. Are we ready for that reaction?

She’s getting a lot better and she’s been out doing a lot more stuff. I think, though, everyone’s usual, natural reaction is it’s worse than they thought it was. But I think that’s kind of a natural, normal response …

I think it’s the shock of not seeing someone – not seeing her – and she looks different and she’s not like 100% there. Especially because she was so outgoing and very active and lively within everything, right? So I think it’s kind of that shock that people go through. So it was like, OK, are we ready for people to deal with that?

When you chose to share your mom’s situation publicly in The Players’ Tribune, was it a relief? And if so, did it translate over to helping you have a calmer, clearer focus in other parts of life – tennis included?

In answering questions about her mother Kim's health, Jessica Pegula tackles another challenge By lending words and context to a complex situation, and by allowing the public a view into a scenario that has – until now – been private, Jessie Pegula, already one of the world's top athletes, has emerged as her family's leading voice.

Pegula: It definitely gives you perspective in that aspect. People are so different. I feel like I’ve been able to play well under a lot of personal stress. Some people have a lot going on in their personal life and it really affects them on court. To me, tennis has always been more of a stress relief, in a way. It’s stressful, but I think just focusing on pouring yourself into something else kind of takes your mind off of the other stuff that’s happening.

So it was stress-relieving to write and I felt like I had to write it, and also for my family as well, because no one really wanted to talk about anything publicly, because it was like, “Who’s going to do it?” It just felt like the right timing for me.

I don’t know if it made a huge difference for me on court, but I feel like on the personal side, it was a weight off of my shoulders and, I think, everybody’s: my whole family’s, and the fan base and players and coaches that didn’t really have a great idea of what was going on. I think that is what it helped.

Did you share it with family before publishing?

Pegula: I didn’t really ask for anyone’s approval, but I did send it out before. I was just like, “Hey, I really want to do this.” I sent it to my dad, sister, brother, and they were all like, “This is perfect.” I didn’t even give them a head’s-up, I think, because they knew this is the right thing to do. It’s the right time; just do it and let’s all just get this over with.

It opened up the situation for people to react, and pray. At the prayer service in April, it was nice to see your grandparents be able to pray with people surrounding them.

Pegula: It makes people really vulnerable and open. I think people relate. Everyone’s going through something similar, or has gone through something similar, so I think it just opens up people to be open and honest about what is going on in their lives. It’s super therapeutic. That’s what it was, for me. It was therapeutic, in a way, to write that and to share it with people.