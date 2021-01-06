Jerry Zremski: A frustrating and fearful day on Capitol Hill when a mob wrote history

Buffalo News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski was working on an article on the presidential certification Wednesday when a mob stormed the Capitol, leading to a lockdown there and in other government buildings nearby, including the one he was in.
• • •
WASHINGTON – For 90 minutes it felt like the before times.
I met Rep. Brian Higgins for an interview at 12:30 p.m. and then retreated to the nearby press gallery in the House Rayburn Building to write a story.
I wrapped up about 90 minutes later, prepared to head over to House chamber for the votes certifying Joe Biden's presidential win, looked up at the TV in the press room and saw the Capitol being overrun by a mob that I had strolled through three hours earlier.
A few hundred feet from where I stood, that mob wrote history, ugly history, trashing the seat of what we always thought was the world's leading democracy. By the time darkness fell, a day normally reserved for ceremony had turned deadly and devolved into one of the most historically chaotic episodes in the nation's recent history.
My first hint of what was happening came at 2 p.m., when I rushed out of the press gallery, debating what to do, only to see a crowd of lawmakers rushing past.
"Come with us," one of them, whom I didn't recognize, told me. And so I did, rushing alongside the lawmakers as they made their way to a temporary secure location in another House office building.
For a time I thought I lucked out. I thought I'd be stuck in a scrum with hundreds of lawmakers, who would be able to tell me what was happening.
No such luck. As I approached the door of the secure location, another Capitol Police officer saw the olive green press pass dangling on the lanyard around my neck.
"No press!" he shouted. "Lawmakers only!"
Support Local Journalism
So began hours of hallway crashing. First I occupied a phone booth – yes, they still have them in House office buildings – to make some calls. That lasted about 20 minutes before another cop ordered me away, and around the corner from the room filled with lawmakers.
There I commiserated with Alan K. Ota, a longtime Capitol Hill reporter who had it worse than I did. At least I had my laptop. Imagine being a reporter stuck with nothing in hand but an hour-old Starbucks coffee cup.
Alan and I then tried to make our escape. We dreaded the thought of being stranded for the night in a House office building, so close to the news yet so far away. So we explored the lower reaches of the House office complex only to realize that when the Capitol Police say the building is locked down, they mean it is locked down.
So I suggested we head back to the Rayburn press gallery, a new and little-used facility where at least we could make phone calls and I could write. But in the hour since I had left it, the doors to the press gallery had been locked.
The cops then steered us back to the House Longworth Building, where I saw the image that will remain lodged in the mind for the rest of my days: A group of men in helmets and camouflage marching through the Capitol complex, bearing assault rifles and with patches on their uniform identifying them as part of an FBI SWAT team.
As soon as they passed, yet another cop shuttled me over to a secure location for people trapped on the Hill who were not lawmakers: a closed cafeteria where people were not even close to keeping any social distancing.
So I grabbed a seat in the hallway outside where I sat cross-legged, making phone calls and doom-scrolling and thinking – about my friends who work on the Hill whom I hadn't heard from, about the awful images of weapons brandished in the Capitol and hooligans attacking a CNN crew outside, about that SWAT team and what they might need to do.
Only one thing temporarily interrupted this sad time that continues as I write these words.
Around 6 p.m., a woman walked past me wearing a Buffalo Bills mask.
"Go Bills!" I said.