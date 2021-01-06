Jerry Zremski: A frustrating and fearful day on Capitol Hill when a mob wrote history

"Come with us," one of them, whom I didn't recognize, told me. And so I did, rushing alongside the lawmakers as they made their way to a temporary secure location in another House office building.

For a time I thought I lucked out. I thought I'd be stuck in a scrum with hundreds of lawmakers, who would be able to tell me what was happening.

No such luck. As I approached the door of the secure location, another Capitol Police officer saw the olive green press pass dangling on the lanyard around my neck.

"No press!" he shouted. "Lawmakers only!"

So began hours of hallway crashing. First I occupied a phone booth – yes, they still have them in House office buildings – to make some calls. That lasted about 20 minutes before another cop ordered me away, and around the corner from the room filled with lawmakers.

There I commiserated with Alan K. Ota, a longtime Capitol Hill reporter who had it worse than I did. At least I had my laptop. Imagine being a reporter stuck with nothing in hand but an hour-old Starbucks coffee cup.