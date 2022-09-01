Jericho Road kicks off $2.7M fundraising campaign for new shelter for asylum seekers

Cecil Mongo recalled arriving in the United States after fleeing political persecution in Zimbabwe.

"I came here seeking for safety," he said. But he didn't know where to go or who to turn to for help.

An immigration officer sympathetic to his situation asked him where he was planning to go.

"I don't know. I have no idea," Mongo said he replied.

The officer asked: "Have you heard of Vive?"

He learned it was shelter for asylum seekers in Buffalo, N.Y.

A new home for Vive: Jericho Road completes $2 million purchase of former assisted-living facility in Buffalo "To people running from violence, war, persecution and other desperate conditions, Vive represents hope for a new beginning in a safe place," Jericho Road founder and CEO Dr. Myron Glick said.

He made the journey, and when he arrived, he was skeptical. He looked up at the shelter housed in a old brick school building in the shadow of a crumbling church on Wyoming Avenue.

"Guess what? They opened their doors for me. They welcomed me. They made sure that I feel that I'm safe," he said.

Mongo shared his story Thursday to help kick off a capital campaign to finish raising $6 million to renovate a former nursing home at 1500 Main St. to become Vive Shelter's new home.

The "Path to Hope" campaign, chaired by Scott Bieler, CEO of West Herr Auto Group, has so far raised $3.3 million and is seeking more donations from businesses and people to cover the rest of the cost. The shelter will be renamed the Scott Bieler Foundation Vive Shelter.

Maggie Nichols, the chief operating officer for Jericho Road, who herself was a refugee, urged the crowd: "Join us in this journey."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Influx of Haitians arrive at Buffalo's Vive Shelter seeking asylum and pursuing dreams "We've been extremely busy here at the shelter," said Matt Tice, the director of Vive. He said he has had to add more beds to the dormitory rooms and recently converted spaces that had been used for workshops and other programming to make room for more residents.

Vive was founded in 1984 by a group of Catholic nuns who wanted to help Central and South American asylum seekers they saw living on the streets. It was first housed in a convent in Lackawanna, but for decades has been at 50 Wyoming Ave. Jericho Road Community Health Center, which provides health care and community services to refugees and low-income people, acquired Vive in 2015.

Vive draws asylum seekers from around the globe. Some are hoping to get to Canada, while others are hoping to gain asylum.

Dr. Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road, spoke of Vive's mission and said he hoped the public would join in the campaign.

"The heart of what we do is love our neighbors by helping them," he said. The people who come to Vive "face incredible injustice. They've risked everything they have. We are helping them find their way back to to a home. Some place safe."

The shelter's facility is on its last legs, and while staff do everything they can to make residents and visitors feel welcome, it's not very comfortable.

The asylum seekers stay in dorm-like rooms set up in the old classrooms. Men and women have separate dorms, which means families are often separated. The cafeteria is in the basement. There's room for one person to do laundry at a time. The plumbing is always failing. It is cold and drafty in the winter and hot in the summer. Bed bugs are often a problem. And many residents say it is hard to find any privacy or quiet.

The new facility, purchased for $2.05 million in May, should address those problems.

The patient rooms in the former Bristol Home assisted living facility will allow families to live together while at Vive. The building is filled with large open rooms with big windows that will serve as a new cafeteria, a playroom and also a quiet room to give residents some respite. The shelter will house the same number of people, about 120.

Abby Grainge, a nurse practitioner who works with current Vive residents at Jericho Road's clinic on Doat Street, said she's excited about plans to have a clinic right inside the shelter.

She said the residents have endured traumatic experiences and they're often nervous about leaving the shelter to get medical help.

"To be able to come to the residents and see them in the shelter, that's going to be a huge change," she said.