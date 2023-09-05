Author Amy Schneider, who made "Jeopardy!" history as the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the TV game show's Tournament of Champions, will kick off the University at Buffalo 2023-24 Distinguished Speaker Series Oct. 19, the university announced Tuesday.

Also included in the series lineup are Nicholas Thompson, journalist and CEO of the Atlantic, and legal scholar Nita Farahany, an expert on the implications emerging technologies, who on Nov. 16 will share in a provocative discussion on artificial intelligence; New York Times bestselling author Heather McGhee, who will speak on Feb. 28 as UB’s 48th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration keynote speaker; and Amanda Gorman, first National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States, who will conclude the series March 26.

"Since its inception more than three decades ago, UB’s Distinguished Speakers Series has hosted innovators and influencers who have shaped the cultural landscape, tackled grand challenges and probed our shared humanity," UB President Satish K. Tripathi said in a statement. "This year’s speakers – through the transcendence of poetry, the rigor of scholarship, the purpose of journalism and the courage of conviction – build on this proud tradition, and we are delighted to welcome them to UB."

Following an impressive 40-game winning streak, Schneider became the most successful woman to compete on "Jeopardy!" She ranks second in the show’s history for consecutive games won – trailing only Ken Jennings – and is the 11th highest-earning contestant of all time across all American game shows. Schneider won the Tournament of Champions in 2022.

Her upcoming book, “In the Form of a Question,” serves as an inspirational memoir and an exploration of what it means to ask questions of the world and of yourself.

Thompson previously worked as editor-in-chief of Wired magazine, for which he broke significant stories about cyber warfare and the Robert Mueller investigation. He was a finalist for a 2020 Loeb Award for his investigative reporting on Facebook.

Farahany is a leading scholar on the ethical, legal and social implications of emerging technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence. She was appointed by President Barack Obama to the Presidential Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues and currently serves on the National Advisory Council for the National Institute for Neurological Disease and Stroke.

McGhee is the author of "The Sum of Us,” which spent 10 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. The book explores what is lost when buying into the “zero-sum” paradigm – the idea that progress for some comes at the expense of others.

An expert in economic and social policy, McGhee for nearly two decades helped build the nonpartisan think tank Demos, serving as its president for four years. She now chairs the board of Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.

Gorman is an activist whose performance of her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration inspired millions of viewers with its message of hope, resilience and healing. She is a champion for the environment, racial equality and gender justice. Gorman has appeared on the cover of TIME magazine and was the first poet to grace the cover of Vogue.