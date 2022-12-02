Jemal's planned redevelopment of Richardson Olmsted Campus to include 250 apartments, reopened hotel

Douglas Jemal, who has taken on some of the most difficult redevelopment projects in Buffalo, has added another: the 463,000-square-foot Richardson Olmsted Campus.

With a lease now signed, Jemal plans to construct and open 250 apartments in early 2024, at a projected cost of $50 million, in the property's seven deteriorating brick buildings west of the iconic towers. Asbestos and lead abatement began on Monday.

"In 13 to 15 months, people will be moving in," Jemal said, acknowledging a tight time frame. "I live for this. Don't bet against me."

The wait will be much shorter for the Richardson Hotel. Plans call for the hotel to open next month.

The reopened hotel will be under the "lifestyle hotel" brand Evolution Hospitality, a subsidiary of Aimbridge Hospitality. The operator of Oliver's Restaurant will be the food and beverage provider for the restaurant, bar and catering, with a targeted start in April. Limited food service will be available until then.

A craft brewery and restaurant are a possibility in the historic barn, Jemal said

State and federal historic tax credits will be sought to help with construction costs for the new development, but not for the hotel, he said.

"I would say they have been abandoned for 40 or 50 years, but the bones are there," Jemal said of the buildings where the apartments are planned. "You just need to jump in there and get it fixed up.

"Buffalo is a one-of-a-kind gem, that just needs to be polished," Jemal said. "We're helping to polish it with this project."

Jemal said he wants to bring vibrancy to the sprawling buildings and grounds of the former Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane, which opened in 1880. The buildings were designed by Henry Hobson Richardson in a style known as Richardsonian Romanesque, and the grounds were designed by landscape architects Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux.

The apartments will do that around the clock, he said, helping make up for the times when the hotel cycles through slow periods.

Almost all of the apartments will be market rate – priced "middle of the road" – and about 10% will cost less, Jemal said. Roughly 40% of the apartments will have one bedroom with the rest having two bedrooms. About half of the two-bedroom apartments will also include a den.

The hotel occupies three sandstone Medina buildings. Three sandstone buildings east of the hotel will be in a holding pattern for possible hotel expansion beyond the current 88 rooms, Jemal said.

"If the hotel is a success, I might add more rooms there," he said. "I'm leaving that for the last part of the development. An efficient size is about 150 rooms."

Jemal said he reached out to Evolution Hospitality because of the chain's work at other historic properties.

"I'm not a hotelier. I'm a creator and a visionary, that's the business that I'm in," Jemal said. "That's why we brought on Evolution. I'll take care of the ambience and the maintenance."

"The Richardson Hotel is more than just a historical building, more than an attraction and more than a hotel," said Matt Greene, Evolution's executive vice president of operations about the site's potential.

The opening of the Richardson Hotel, and the other changes to come, will be a great boost to the city's cultural tourism, along with the announced May 2023 opening of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, said Patrick Kaler, president and chief executive officer of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

"Prior to the pandemic, we were getting such great media attention around the country and a little international as well," Kaler said. "This will help us to restart that."

A dream come true

The expectation of 250 apartments and the reopened hotel are something preservationists and others could only have dreamed about when the Pataki administration provided $76.5 million in 2004 for its revival. The nonprofit Richardson Center Corp. was created at the same time to oversee the complex's comeback.

Hotel Henry opened in April 2017 to favorable press attention but closed during the pandemic fewer than four years later.

A request for proposals was sent to developers, but only Jemal expressed interest in taking on the whole site.

He agreed to open the hotel first, beginning work earlier this year during negotiations for a long-term lease. Because of the National Historic Landmark designation, a number of approvals had to be obtained from state entities, including the State Office of Historic Preservation and the state Attorney General's Office.

"We are very excited to see these buildings saved and reactivated for many years to come," said Paris Roselli, the Richardson Center Corp.'s president. "It has been a very long and complex process, but with community guidance we feel this is the best outcome for the campus."

Jemal said the hotel will open with the porte-cochere he built to define the entrance in place.

The Buffalo Preservation Board denied his application because members were unhappy with the covered entranceway's scale, size and design. Jemal has argued the entrance needed to be defined, and the porte-cochere was not affixed to the building itself.

"It's still in limbo," Jemal said. "We're still working through the process with historic preservation. We believe we will come to a fair compromise for everybody."

Jemal's projects since 2016 include redevelopment of Seneca One tower, the Statler, the Police Apartments, the Mahoney State Office Building and the Mohawk Ramp.

He is also seeking to redevelop the 523,000-square-foot Terminal A building on the Outer Harbor, where the Hochul administration on Thursday said it hopes to see residences and other uses.

Jemal said he isn't overextended, as some may wonder when they see him involved in so many projects simultaneously.

"How much is too much?" he asked. "Needless to say, you're fighting a clock with age and time with the winds at your sail as you go. I'm doing it."