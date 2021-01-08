Jemal seeks 80% cut in Hyatt Regency assessment

Jemal last June challenged Amherst's $30 million assessment on the Boulevard Mall, citing his $24.05 million purchase price, the plunge in business because of the pandemic, and the uncertainty of consumers' returning. Town officials, however, said they wouldn't budge, and planned to take the fight to court. Weinmann is also representing the developer on the mall.

In the application for the Hyatt, Weinmann cites recent comparable sales of the 226,200-square-foot Rand Building at 14 Lafayette Square and the 238,000-square-foot A&P warehouse building at 545 Swan St. Rand sold for $3.9 million in 2015, or $17 per square foot, while A&P sold for $1.5 million in 2016, or $6 per square foot.

Those divergent prices yield an average of $12 per square foot, Weinmann argues. Applying that to the two Hyatt components yields the requested new assessments.

Weinmann acknowledged that the two sales he cites are very different than the Hyatt, but said that's not unusual in commercial real estate valuations.

"Those are the two closest comparable sales we could come to in terms of size and similarity," Weinmann said. "It's not quite a unicorn, but it's close to it, so we have to do the best we can. Both of them are large, old monstrosities that recently sold."