Jemal: Pardon from Trump won't change work in Buffalo

Washington developer Douglas Jemal now has a clear record, free of a 2006 wire fraud conviction tied to his Washington-based real estate business.
But as much as he appreciated it, Jemal said the full pardon he received early Wednesday morning from outgoing President Trump won't affect the work he is doing – or will do – in Buffalo.
"This made no difference in my life at all," he said. "I feel the same way I felt yesterday. I'm just getting more phone calls today."
Jemal was among a final wave of clemency grants handed out by Trump after midnight as he prepared to depart the White House. The 143 pardons and commutations also included Trump's former chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, one of Trump's top fundraisers and the rapper Lil Wayne.
Jemal – a veteran of the real estate scene in Washington, D.C., with a track record of successful projects – burst onto Buffalo's development scene more than four years ago with the purchase of the then-vacant One Seneca tower. Renamed Seneca One, the building is in the midst of a $150 million renovation to turn it into an office, apartment and retail complex anchored by M&T Bank's tech hub and 115 apartments.
Since the tower purchase, Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. also has pursued other high-profile development projects in Buffalo and Amherst, including Statler City, the Boulevard Mall, the former Buffalo Police headquarters, the Hyatt Regency Buffalo and a proposal to build a nine-story building on a vacant lot encircled by a highway off-ramp.
He's still working actively on those initiatives, but he's also looking at some new “big” opportunities, although he wouldn’t disclose what those might be yet.
And neither his earlier conviction nor the pardon had affected his business ventures or success. "It didn’t change anything," he said. "You’re still the same person today as you were yesterday."
Jemal was found guilty in 2006 of felony wire fraud and sentenced to probation and a $175,000 fine for misusing loan proceeds after a seven-week trial in Washington, D.C., in which the jury cleared him of bribery and other charges.
But he always disputed the charges. The developer said he has been seeking a pardon "for the last three presidents" for "the indictment that I never should have gotten," but had no prior indication that his appeal had been heard by Trump.
He has not been a major donor to Trump over the last four years, with only a single $2,700 donation in September 2016, prior to Trump's election as president. He has given more to the Republican National Committee, with $100,000 in two gifts last summer.
Still, he told The Buffalo News that he "found out the same way you did" about the pardon – from the official announcement.
"I started getting texts at 3 in the morning, 4 in the morning," Jemal said.
An early morning statement issued by the White House called Jemal "an American businessman and philanthropist credited with rebuilding many urban inner cities in the United States."
"Mr. Jemal was instrumental to various other charitable causes, including the rebuilding of churches prior to his conviction," the statement read. "Notably, at his trial the presiding judge told prosecutors that he thought it 'inconceivable' to send Mr. Jemal to prison."
A 2017 story in the Washington Post noted that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was among those who attended Jemal's 2006 fraud trial. Kushner, the Post reported, wrote a letter to the judge in support of Jemal ahead of his sentencing. The Post reported then that Jemal owned a neighboring vacation home to Kushner's father on the New Jersey shore.
Jemal remained defiant about the conviction in a 2016 interview with The Buffalo News.
“I didn’t do a damn thing wrong,” Jemal told The News then when asked about the conviction. “I don’t think the jury understood it. The judge did. He was swayed by what he heard as far as testimony. There’s some things that people just don’t understand, and real estate is a complicated business.”
Jemal at his federal sentencing faced a recommended three-year prison term, but instead was granted probation after U.S. District Judge Ricardo M. Urbina said it was "one of those rare cases" in which people's views about his character outweighed the prosecution's recommendations, the Washington Post reported at the time of the 2007 sentencing.
Trump in December pardoned former Rep. Chris Collins of insider trading charges, clearing the way for Collins to leave federal prison before completing his sentence for the conviction that forced his resignation from Congress.