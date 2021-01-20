Jemal: Pardon from Trump won't change work in Buffalo

Since the tower purchase, Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. also has pursued other high-profile development projects in Buffalo and Amherst, including Statler City, the Boulevard Mall, the former Buffalo Police headquarters, the Hyatt Regency Buffalo and a proposal to build a nine-story building on a vacant lot encircled by a highway off-ramp.

He's still working actively on those initiatives, but he's also looking at some new “big” opportunities, although he wouldn’t disclose what those might be yet.

And neither his earlier conviction nor the pardon had affected his business ventures or success. "It didn’t change anything," he said. "You’re still the same person today as you were yesterday."

Jemal was found guilty in 2006 of felony wire fraud and sentenced to probation and a $175,000 fine for misusing loan proceeds after a seven-week trial in Washington, D.C., in which the jury cleared him of bribery and other charges.

But he always disputed the charges. The developer said he has been seeking a pardon "for the last three presidents" for "the indictment that I never should have gotten," but had no prior indication that his appeal had been heard by Trump.